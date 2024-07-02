Alex Rins was injured at the start of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, when he was the victim of a violent highside, suffering two small fractures to his right hand and a third to his left leg.

The Barcelona rider, who had initially planned to travel from Assen to the Sachsenring, went directly to Madrid on Sunday afternoon, where in the evening he underwent the first tests at the Clinica Ruber Internacional, which fortunately revealed that the fractures to his wrist were not serious.

The rider underwent surgery on his right hand on Monday morning for “non-displaced” fractures in his wrist. However, Rins had already scheduled surgery for Monday next week, in order to remove one of the screws that were inserted into his right leg last year, when he had to undergo two operations following the serious injury suffered during the Italian Grand Prix.

The rider and his trusted doctors then decided to proceed with the removal of the pin which caused him a lot of pain, especially when walking, but not when riding the motorbike.

The operation continued until late afternoon, but it seems that everything went very well and that everything that needed fixing has been resolved. Now, pending an official announcement, Rins will not race at Sachserning this weekend and should be fit for the British GP in the first week of August.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, underwent surgery this Monday and will miss the German Grand Prix Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha calls up Australian Remy Gardner

Although Yamaha are not obliged to field a replacement for this weekend, as the 10 days between Rins’ injury on Sunday and the start of the German GP on Friday that would require them to find a second rider have not passed, the Japanese team would like to face the Sachsenring weekend with two bikes on track.

With Cal Crutchlow, the Iwata manufacturer’s reserve and test rider, still recovering from the right hand injury that kept him out of the Italian GP as a wild card, the Japanese manufacturer is currently scouting its SBK riders and, as GPone has pointed out, Remy Gardner is currently the most likely rider to ride Rins’ bike at the Sachsenring.

Gardner, the 2021 Moto2 World Champion, contested the 2022 MotoGP World Championship aboard a KTM for the Tech3 team, a season in which the Australian failed to demonstrate his talent as a rider, losing his seat at the end of the year, after a best result of 11th in Barcelona.

Yamaha confirmed to Motorsport.com that Gardner is open to competing in the German Grand Prix in place of Rins, pending an official announcement.