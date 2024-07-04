Alex Rins suffered a heavy crash at the first corner of last Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, resulting in a double fracture to his right wrist, and underwent surgery on Monday. The Spaniard will miss this weekend’s German Grand Prix, where he will be replaced by Australian Remy Gardner.

Before the accident in Assen, however, on Sunday morning the rider had reached a two-season agreement with Yamaha, to which he has tied himself in 2024 for his first season.

“It was important for us to give continuity to Alex and he wanted to stay with us, so we have reached a full agreement for him to stay in the team,” a Yamaha official told Motorsport.com in the Sachsenring paddock on Thursday. “We just need the signature before we can announce it, which will happen one of these days,” the same source added.

The 28-year-old arrived in MotoGP in 2017 after being promoted to the premier class by Suzuki, with whom he completed six seasons until the end of 2022, when the Hamamatsu manufacturer withdrew from the World Championship. During this time, the Barcelona rider took five victories and in 2020 he obtained third place in the world championship.

After leaving Suzuki, Rins joined Honda as an LCR rider, where he spent just one season, in which he made his mark by winning the Grand Prix of the Americas, the Japanese manufacturer’s last win in the premier class, a triumph that did not help HRC to pay attention to the rider, who opted to sign for Yamaha, where he joined this season on a one-year deal.

Now, after this new agreement, Rins will be able to face the future with the peace of mind of having two years left on his contract, to complete 15 seasons in the World Championship, the last 10 of which will be in the premier class.

After the injury suffered at Assen and after having also undergone an operation to control the injury to his right leg suffered last year at Mugello, Rins will take advantage of the three-week summer break to try to return to the British Grand Prix, the first weekend in August, fully recovered.