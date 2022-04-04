The Argentine Grand Prix 2022 gave MotoGP fans the fairytale of Aprilia, capable of obtaining its first success in the premier class with Aleix Espargaró. At the same time, on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, another disappointment for the team materialized Yamahaonly octave with the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo; the Frenchman, who suffered from rear grip problems for the entire duration of the race, nevertheless saw the checkered flag, unlike his teammate Franco Morbidelliforced to raise the white flag for one drilling.

In this way, an already complicated weekend ended for the transalpine champion, who started from sixth position on the starting grid and was never in a serious battle for the podium, precisely because of the problems on his YZR-M1 which, for except for 2nd place in Mandalika, it is not giving great joy to its drivers. Not surprisingly, after the first three races on the calendar, Quartararo and Morbidelli find themselves respectively in 5th and 12th place in the world rankings, with the Japanese manufacturer fifth in the one reserved for teams: “The big problems were related to rear grip and top speed – explained the 22-year-old from Nice – we already knew about the latter, but the lack of grip was surprising. The first few laps were a nightmare, I kept losing positions. As soon as there was more rubber on the track it went better, but overtaking was still difficult. I gave it my all but used my rear tire more than expected and finished in eighth position. It’s frustrating because I didn’t make any big mistakes, I was just losing due to the lack of grip. We’ll see if we can find more grip in Austin ”. Out of three races disputed in two, the Yamaha M1 was not up to the situation and with the market sirens sounding strong, the temptation for El Diablo to accept other offers is strong: “Does Honda want me? I’ll think about it “.

Morbidelli’s comment is more concise, but no less disappointed than his partner: “I got a flat tire and had to stop – has explained – it’s a shame. We weren’t in a great position, but we were catching up. I felt that I had made a good pace with the bike this morning, then I would have been able to reassemblebut then I had a puncture and I had to stop ”.