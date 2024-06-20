The Valencia circuit, where sun and a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees is expected this Friday, will host a day of private testing for the Yamaha MotoGP team, with the presence of the two official riders of the Japanese manufacturer, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Thanks to the concession system introduced this season, the two Japanese manufacturers, including Honda, have full freedom to organize test sessions, with the only limitation being the maximum number of tires used during the season, a figure that is unlikely to be reached from both.

Honda, which finds itself in a similar, if not worse, situation than Yamaha in the MotoGP World Championship, will not be in Valencia on Friday, but will travel with its test team, including Stefan Bradl, to Valencia next week for a day of private testing.

Both teams had initially chosen the Motorland Aragon circuit for these tests, but the Teruel track, which this year returns to the MotoGP calendar after the absence of 2023 with a Grand Prix set for the weekend of September 1st, is finishing a resurfacing of the main track which was supposed to be completed between this week and next, so in the end it was decided to return to Valencia, where Yamaha already carried out a private test on 12 June, while Honda refused on that occasion to shoot as he “had nothing new to try”, according to the official version.

In addition to the official tests, in which all MotoGP teams can participate and which this season have already taken place in Jerez (29 April) and Mugello (3 June) and will conclude with the Misano test on 9 September, the two Japanese manufacturers, Honda and Yamaha, have absolute freedom to test privately, while KTM and Aprilia can test with some limitations and always with their test riders, never with the regular riders who can only participate in the official tests.

Promotional event with Monster and Valentino Rossi

Quartararo and Rins will travel to Valencia on Thursday evening after completing two days of promotional events in London for the team’s main sponsor, energy drink brand Monster, with a party on Wednesday and filming on Thursday at the Silverstone circuit, where several brand drivers, including Briton Jonathan Rea and Yamaha ambassador Valentino Rossi, who took to the track in an R1 after taking part in last weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of a BMW M4 GT3, as well as others riders of the VR46 Riders Academy sponsored by Yamaha and Monster, including Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli.

Valentino Rossi is playing at Silverstone