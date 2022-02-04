It’s just a presentation, but Yamaha certainly has a lot of hope in it. When this morning in Italy it was just 8:30, the Iwata manufacturer presented the M1 2022 from Sepang, the bike with which it will have to defend the title, but above all with which it will have to convince Fabio Quartararo to sign the renewal.

The update he had ridden in the November tests in Jerez had not convinced the world champion, who had said he wanted to see the final version of the 2022 bike before sitting down at a table with the Japanese executives to discuss his future.

The growth of Ducati in the second half of 2021 led “El Diablo” to ask for technical guarantees, but above all a few more horses under the fairings. Because if the M1 had an obvious weakness to improve it is without a doubt the top speed.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Oriol Puigdemont

From tomorrow, when collective tests on the Malaysian track begin, he will be able to begin to understand whether the new engine, finally free from the freeze imposed by the pandemic, has made the step it expected in terms of power or not.

Today, however, there is space above all to enjoy the first day of school as a world champion, even if the number 20 will remain on the windshield and will not make room for the number 1, as Fabio had already anticipated and as the new livery has confirmed.

But this was also an important presentation for his box mate. While it is true that Franco Morbidelli made his debut in the works team at Misano, disputing five races with the current team, today’s was his first presentation as a factory driver.

For “Frankie” the speech is different than for Quartararo, because his future is already mapped out in the longer term, with a contract that will expire at the end of 2023. Surely, however, he will have the desire to return to the level of 2020, when he was vice-champion of the world, after a troubled 2021 due to the injury and the knee operation. For him there will also be a new technical boss, Patrick Primmer, who takes over from Silvano Galbusera, who had joined him in the parenthesis of last year and will instead return to work in the test team.

More than a real presentation, we saw a video that showed how the two riders lived the winter break: Quartararo starting to really realize that he was world champion and training a lot with motocross bikes, Morbidelli instead thinking about full recovery from the knee injury that affected him last season.

Then we moved on to the Gerno di Lesmo headquarters, where managing director Lin Jarvis did the honors, underlining the great successes achieved by the Iwata company in 2021, but above all that of Quartararo, which brought back the crown of MotoGP on Yamaha six years after the one worn by Jorge Lorenzo.

Speaking of seasonal goals, Jarvis explained that obviously for Quartararo it can only be to try to confirm himself as champion, but that it won’t be easy with the pressure of being the favorite on his shoulders. As for Morbidelli, he is looking forward to seeing him back on the saddle completely recovered from his injury, hoping to find the rider who had managed to win three races in 2020 and be vice-world champion with a 2019 bike.

Team manager Massimo Meregalli, on the other hand, explained that the primary objective of developing the new bike was to gain top speed. This does not mean that at Iwata they only worked on the engine, but they also refined the aerodynamics and tried to increase the grip at the rear to improve traction when exiting corners.

After a long wait, the shapes of the new M1 have finally been unveiled for the grand finale, with the livery that remains similar to that of the past season with the blue typical of Yamaha, but with the black that probably has taken up even more space. Then there is the inevitable green M of the Monster. We can bet, however, that Quartararo and Morbidelli the most important answers await them from what’s under the fairings …