A budget. Yamaha’s 2021 can certainly go on file as a positive season, given that it brought Iwata’s bike back to the top of the world thanks to the riders’ championship won by Fabio Quartararo. But every rose has its thorns, and the Japanese team had to deal with the ‘Vinales case’, which meant that the parties terminated the existing agreement a year in advance. “I am tired, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused us more work and at the same time we have lost some of the fun, for example we can no longer go to restaurants and there are many restrictions and we cannot bring guests “, he said Lin Jarvis, number one of the Yamaha wall, adding: “In addition to the really grueling tube problem, we had to deal with the Maverick case this year. In a certain sense, the title won by Fabio was a reward for so much effort ”.

The goodbye hypothesis. In the interview given to motorsport-total, Lin Jarvis was not afraid to talk about his possible retirement: “I am still motivated to do my job, but the results in this world are crucial. I’m 64, I still have three or four. My goal is to get ten titles, so I’d like to celebrate two more and then leave“, Said the Brit who can boast 4 world championships won by Valentino Rossi, 3 by Jorge Lorenzo and 1 by Fabio Quartararo.