Lin Jarvis joined the Yamaha 500cc World Championship team in 1999, after six years working in marketing and communications at Yamaha Europe. Now, after 25 seasons at the helm of the Iwata team, he will retire, as he announced in an interview with Motorsport.com on April 12.

After completing the renewal of Fabio Quartararo, which was his main priority, and the partnership to make Pramac Racing a satellite Yamaha team, which was the second most important operation, Jarvis, now 66, will be able to retire as the Japanese manufacturer’s top executive in the MotoGP World Championship having achieved his goals for this season.

The technical challenge of bringing the M1 to bridge the competitive gap with Ducati and other European brands remains beyond his reach, a goal for which he has not spared the hiring of high-level technicians and engineers, some of whom were taken directly from the Italian manufacturer.

In addition to the two main objectives, Jarvis also signed the recently announced renewal of Alex Rins with the factory team and, before passing the baton to his replacement, the British manager also finalised other agreements yet to be made official.

Pavesio takes over Yamaha

However, the first announcement that Yamaha will make, at Misano next week, will be that of a new racing boss, Jarvis’ replacement who, as previously reported by Motorsport.com, will be Italian Paolo Pavesio. Over the past 10 years, Pavesio has held various positions in different departments at Yamaha Europe, based in the Netherlands, the same office where Jarvis worked for six years before joining MotoGP in 1999.

Pavesio, currently a member of the Yamaha Motor Europe Management Committee, has never had an active role in the MotoGP paddock, which is controlled by the Yamaha faction based in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy, but has racing experience through the brand’s teams in World Superbike.

Pavesio will manage the transition to Yamaha and the relationship with Pramac, his new partner, who in the coming weeks will announce the hiring of Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller. A pairing that few consider logical for what would be a “junior” team, even if it is now dressed as a “laboratory team” to develop the M1 more quickly, justifying the choice of expert riders.

Yamaha will also strengthen its test team with the signing of a young rider to join Cal Crutchlow, who has been injured since the beginning of the year, in the form of Augusto Fernández, who will ride for GasGas Tech3 until the end of the current season.

Jarvis’s last move at Yamaha, and one of Pavesio’s first, will be to close, before the end of the season, with the Moto2 structure for 2025, in which he hopes to continue collaborating with VR46, even if Valentino Rossi, at least as far as MotoGP is concerned, has tied his team to Ducati.