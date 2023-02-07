The M1’s lack of power and top speed had left Yamaha with no options to reclaim the title brilliantly conquered by Fabio Quartararo in 2021. The Frenchman spent the first few months of the 2022 season complaining about his bike’s lack of speed and warning that this lack made it impossible to defend oneself in the face of Ducati’s growing potential, as it was then.

Yamaha’s response to the repeated requests of its top driver was to use an external consultant for the engines, the Italian Luca Marmorini, a former Ferrari Formula 1 engineer and collaborator, until 2021, for the design of the engines of the ‘Aprilia, whose team principal, Maximo Rivola, had worked with Marmorini in Maranello.

Although Yamaha does not expect the fruits of the collaboration, which began in June last year, to be fully realized until 2024, it did put the engine it was working on for 2023 on the track for the first time at the Misano tests in September. Quartararo’s first diagnosis could not have been better. After two days of work on the Italian track, the Frenchman said he was “enthusiastic”.

“I’m thrilled to have had confirmation that the engine offers great progress,” he said at the end of the two days of work at Misano, where Marmorini could be seen in the Yamaha garage. “I did some tests on Wednesday morning and the top speed was really good. I’m really happy.

With this scenario, the Japanese promised to be very satisfied with the new 2023 power unit, hoping to fulfill the wishes of their franchise driver. However, the situation took an unexpected turn in the Valencia tests last November, where the speed of the new power unit seen at Misano and confirmed in two private tests with the test team magically vanished.

“There’s something wrong. There was a clear improvement in the engine during the tests, but here today we had the same result as at the weekend,” said a disconsolate Quartararo after the Cheste tests on 8 November. “It’s incomprehensible because in theory the engine has more power and in the end we got the same as the 2022 engine.”

The only logical explanation for this “disappearance” of the speed offered by the new engine could only be that of the track conditions in which the test was conducted. The Frenchman was confused and worried: “No, because it’s on the straight that we have the problem. Honestly, as soon as you accelerate and downshift… there’s nothing compared to what we tried at Misano. Why not do we have the same speed as we had there?”.

However, the speed of the M1 is back and it did so just in time for the first official pre-season test, which gets underway this Friday in Sepang. Quartararo is already in Malaysia and traveled to the circuit on Tuesday to stay with the Yamaha test team and see, in the same venue, how the M1 prototype ridden by Cal Crutchlow reached a top speed of 335km/h, according to the site. championship official.

This is 5 km/h more than the one established by Fabio himself during the Malaysian Grand Prix last October and 8 km/h more than the Sepang tests in 2022. Data that brought a big smile to his face of the 2021 World Champion and which will allow him to face the test weekend with optimism and maximum motivation.