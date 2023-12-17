The new concession system which will come into force in the 2024 MotoGP season offers a number of advantages to Yamaha and Honda, allowing them to accelerate development. The freedoms granted are based, above all, on the possibility of using multiple engines during the year, with unfrozen engine development and additional approved fairings. Furthermore, there is the possibility of carrying out more tests than other brands.

The system provides for a greater number of tires for testing (260 for the Japanese factories throughout the year, compared to 170 for Ducati), the possibility of organizing these test sessions in all the circuits of the championship (the other brands limit themselves three tracks) and to allow the regular riders to participate, as well as increasing the number of wild cards from three to six per season, while Ducati will not be able to have them.

This additional track time could be invaluable, but Yamaha has so far remained tight-lipped about the possibilities it will be offered. During his participation as a wild card at the last Japanese Grand Prix, Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow complained that he had not been called up often enough during the year. This participation in Motegi is already a small revolution for the Iwata company, which had not used any of its wild card riders in previous seasons.

The brand of the three tuning forks intends to take advantage of the freedoms offered by the concessions in 2024 and thus strengthen the program around the English driver, a condition it had placed before extending his contract. Therefore, he should participate in more Grands Prix, but without taking advantage of the maximum of six that the system will allow, as these wild cards should be mainly linked to evaluations to be carried out on the bike.

Cal Crutchlow didn't do a wild-card course after arriving at Yamaha

“It makes no sense if these wild cards are not part of our development program,” said Lin Jarvis, general manager of Yamaha Motor Racing, in an interview with Speedweek. “But we will certainly do more than this year, because one wild card is really too little, I am convinced that we will do at least three, maybe more. We have extended Cal Crutchlow's contract for two years. We will also organize other tests in Europe”.

Crutchlow confirmed that he will participate in more races in 2024, although the program is not yet fully defined. “There are many possible scenarios with the regulations,” the Coventry rider told the official MotoGP website during the Valencia test. “Anyway, we already had a plan. I'll probably do three wild cards, I don't think we'll do more. It could change, because the regulations have changed.”

In reality, the British driver is not aware of some details of his wild cards: “I know two of them, but the other one is still in negotiation because I don't want to do it, so we are trying to change it!”. Crutchlow also has a busy schedule of tests during the year and hopes to do another test before the start of the 2024 season to help Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, the only factory team riders on the grid who cannot rely on data from the satellite team.

“What Yamaha doesn't have are bikes on the track,” explained the Briton. “We only have two bikes, so we need to do as much pre-season testing as possible. In recent years we haven't done that. I think this held the guys back before the first race, having only two bikes. We will have at least one bike in more. The other manufacturers have up to eight bikes on the track at the same time, and also test riders. I think it is important to bring a whole series of additional information. I hope they will start the year better.”

“We haven't finished working to bring Yamaha back to the top and I want to do everything I can to do so, as I have done in recent years. This season will be a little more challenging. The key is consistency. If we do a test and then I pass too much time away from the bike? Fourteen weeks is too much, for them, for me, for development. We have developed a more intense program, with a few days and some presences as wild cards”, he concluded.

With Léna Buffa