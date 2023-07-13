Yamaha is experiencing a very difficult season in MotoGP, with only one podium for Fabio Quartararo. The manufacturer does not have the necessary data to get out of the impasse: as of this year it no longer has a satellite team, RNF having preferred to join forces with Aprilia, and it is also the only brand that has not entered a rider as a wild card from the start of the season.

Maio Meregalli, team manager of the Japanese brand’s official team, therefore asked that Cal Crutchlow be allowed to compete in a few races to provide more data to the engineers. The Yamaha test rider will be at the start of the Japanese GP at the end of the season, and possibly another race as well.

“We’re really pushing to have more test days in Europe and do some wild cards because we’re still behind,” Meregalli told Motorsport-Total, Motorsport.com’s sister publication. “This year we have already decided to have a wild card at Motegi and I hope there will be a second one, because we could also share the responsibilities. It will be important for us.”

The Italian manager relies heavily on Cal Crutchlow’s contribution to the development of the M1. Yamaha has introduced a number of innovations this winter, but only the engine, now more powerful, has given real satisfaction, even if it may have affected the handling of the bike. Meregalli expects the test team to work more productively in the coming weeks.

“Now we are giving the test team a great responsibility. We have seen the work done this winter and we were very satisfied because they have brought many new things. I hope they learn, not from their mistakes, because it was a lack of experience. They will bring things that will work better”.

Jorge Lorenzo, who took over the role of test driver three years ago, has always been very critical of his successor Cal Crutchlow in recent years. The five-time world champion rode very little in 2020 and Meregalli believes the test team was simply unable to do a good job at the time.

“Unfortunately, with Jorge we were at the beginning of the project that wanted the busiest test team in Europe, because we’ve always developed the bike in Japan with a Japanese test rider. I don’t think the system was ready yet. Now it’s not perfect, but when Jorge arrived there was also Covid. For me, some things didn’t work. In any case, we are very satisfied with Cal”

Interview by Juliane Ziegengeist