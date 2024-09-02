Yamaha begins to map out its future. As previously reported by Motorsport.com during the Aragon Grand Prix weekend, this morning the Iwata manufacturer announced that Paolo Pavesio will take on the role of managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing starting from January 1, 2025.

The Italian manager will replace Lin Jarvis, a historic figure in the MotoGP paddock who, as announced several months ago, will leave the role at the end of 2024 after having occupied this position for 26 seasons, experiencing the golden era of the duo formed by Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, but also the explosion of Fabio Quartararo. A cycle that has earned 8 riders’, 7 teams’ and 6 constructors’ titles. The British manager will however continue to support Yamaha with the role of senior advisor.

Formerly Marketing and Motorsport Director at Yamaha Motor Europe (YME), Paolo Pavesio led the restructuring of Yamaha Motor Europe’s operations around marketing and motorsport during his 11 years at the company. Under his direction, the restructured Motorsport division secured world titles in WorldSBK, EWC and MXGP.

Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Factory Racing, Herve Poncharal, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: Marc Fleury

“Both personally and on behalf of Yamaha, I would like to thank Lin for his dedication and achievements over the past 26 years. His commitment, diligence and leadership have been instrumental in Yamaha’s success in MotoGP, and I am pleased that we will continue to have access to his knowledge and experience in the future,” said Takahiro Sumi, GM, Motor Sports Development Div., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd..

“Lin will be succeeded as Managing Director by Paolo Pavesio, who brings with him a wealth of experience from Yamaha Motor Europe where, as Marketing and Motorsport Director, he led Yamaha teams to world titles in WorldSBK, EWC and MXGP. I look forward to welcoming Paolo to Yamaha Motor Racing in January and, under his leadership, I am confident that Yamaha can deliver the future success in MotoGP that we all aspire to,” he added.