Halfway through last season, Ducati surprised again with a curious aerodynamic system on the Desmosedici tail, a sort of “crest”: wings arranged vertically on each side of the rear of the bike. The idea of ​​placing a wing in this position had been pioneered earlier by Aprilia, who tested one that resembled that of an automobile, an idea that was shelved at the time, but not forgotten.

Honda and KTM followed suit and both copied the idea, opting for a design more similar to that of Ducati. Yamaha also brought a spoiler to the track in the tests last November in Valencia, which however was immediately rejected by Fabio Quartararo.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the last Sepang test, Yamaha was the only one not to show any type of aerodynamic solution on that part of the bike, but they worked hard at Iwata and brought two parts to Portimao, one similar to that of the Ducati and the another more similar to that of Aprilia, more from Formula 1.

“We have two projects ready to test, but we haven’t had the chance so far and we’ll see if we can do it in these two days of testing in Portimao,” Massimo Meregalli told Motorsport.com on Friday.

For Yamaha at the moment the tail of the M1 is not the main concern, and they are more focused on deciding what the central body of the fairing will be, which is the part that must be homologated and can only be changed once during the whole season .

“In these two days we will have to make an important decision regarding the fairing. After the Sepang test, our riders decided to postpone the decision to Portimao,” explained the Yamaha sporting director.

“They did a lot of factory work this winter, I’ve never seen anything like it in all my years at Yamaha. A huge amount of parts to test. We’ve had different fairings, with a different center section, and we have to take a decision before the end of the tests to be able to homologate them,” warned the Italian.

In addition to aerodynamics, Yamaha is concerned about the M1’s single-lap performance.

“In Sepang we were fast in terms of pace, but not in terms of time attack, so we have to work on that area, both Fabio and Frankie (Franco Morbidelli) need to be able to ride, to do long runs. In Sepang c ‘there were so many things to test that we couldn’t do more than three laps in a row and Fabio doesn’t like this, he prefers not to touch the bike too much during a race weekend,” he added.

Ducati, detail Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Focusing on the fairing and the time attack, the rear wing problem becomes secondary. With the F1-style wing, Yamaha tries to achieve something different from the Ducati “crest”: more cornering and for the bike to turn a little more, while the Desmosedici GP seeks greater braking stability with the its appendix.

“We have two parts to test, but we only have two days of testing, so I don’t know if we’ll have time. The wing is not part of the homologation package, so we can leave it for later,” admitted Meregalli before acknowledging that this new part “It’s really different than what we’ve seen so far.”