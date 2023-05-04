Both races of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, held at the Jerez circuit, had to be interrupted after two start-up accidents. In both cases a Yamaha rider was involved: in the Sprint it was Franco Morbidelli, while in the main race it was Fabio Quartararo’s turn.

On Saturday evening, the three stewards appointed by the FIM for the weekend, Freddie Spencer, Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko, penalized Morbidelli with a long lap penalty. Yamaha appealed (1,320 euros must be deposited for this).

But Ralph Bonhorst and Mario Solana, responsible for complaints in Jerez, rejected it. Morbidelli’s penalty was confirmed. “We believe they made a mistake,” the marque’s team manager Massimo Meregalli told the MotoGP website.

“Obviously we support our riders. But they rejected the complaint. As a result, Morbidelli had to serve his penalty in Sunday’s race, while Quartararo received a long lap penalty in turn for the incident with Miguel Oliveira, who will not be able to racing at Le Mans”.

It was not possible to appeal this matter. Although it was discussed during the red flag, in practice it was a decision made during the race. So these decisions cannot be appealed.

“We went to the race director because we didn’t quite understand why Fabio had been penalised,” said an angry Meregalli, who also went to the race stewards with racing director Lin Jarvis to discuss the matter.

“After talking to them, we are even more convinced that they made a mistake. They showed us images from different perspectives. In the end, they failed to convince us that their decision was the right one.”

“We understand they are under pressure, but that doesn’t mean they always have to punish someone in case of an accident,” added the Italian, describing Quartararo’s crash as a “very normal racing incident”.

“I was surprised by his decision. But it is what it is. When we left Race Direction, we were convinced they had doubts about their decision. We hope they too learn from their mistakes.” For Meregalli, after the Jerez weekend, one thing was clear about the stewards: “They lacked professionalism,” he said.

Quartararo finished tenth, having to complete the long lap penalty twice, not having completed it correctly on the first occasion. Morbidelli followed him, finishing 11th after the penalty.

“I’m disappointed because their decisions obviously influenced our race. We want to believe they will learn from this,” concluded Meregalli. For next weekend, that of the French Grand Prix, it has been announced that the stewards will meet with the drivers.