The test carried out in Misano in September gave rise to some differences of opinion in the conclusions drawn publicly by Fabio Quartararo and his team manager Massimo Meregalli. The 2021 world champion was quick to point out the diametrically opposed comments, adding further confusion to an already worrying situation for the Japanese manufacturer.

In hindsight, Yamaha program manager Lin Jarvis admits that this highlighted the need for overall progress on the bike developed in Iwata. This is what emerged from the debrief held by the French rider in a meeting in which the executive director of Yamaha Motor Racing himself wanted to participate.

“There were a lot of people,” Lin Jarvis told Speedweek about the meeting that took place at the end of the test, the first that allowed the owners to evaluate the prototypes of the 2024 bikes. Fabio Quartararo had been very clear about his expectations and about their future scope, indicating that that day could “change his career”, but was unimpressed by the character of the bike he had ridden. Explaining that he expected “much more”, he was able to speak at length about his feelings to the twenty technicians who had gathered to question him.

“The engineers asked him a lot of questions from different points of view. There were engine engineers, chassis engineers and electronic engineers,” explained Lin Jarvis, who was present because he was “curious” and wanted to “hear the technical feedback directly Exactly”.

“After Fabio’s report, it became clear that we still have work to do if we want to face next season in a truly competitive way”, described the English manager, who admits the scale of the task: “The ground to be made up is in all the areas”.

According to Jarvis, the prototype presented to Fabio Quartararo at Misano still showed “clear progress in terms of data and times”, but probably not as clear as the driver from Nice expected. “The M1’s engine didn’t feel particularly powerful, there was no obvious ‘thrust’,” explained Lin Jarvis. “The engine seemed smoother at low revs and had a little more peak power. But we have to take into account that Misano is not a track that requires a lot of power and top speed.”

This won’t be the case in Valencia either, where the next test will take place on November 28th. However, Yamaha will have to step up their game at all costs in this upcoming event, as it will be immediately followed by the start of the two-month winter break that the riders are subject to.

Everyone will return to the track on February 6, 2024, in Sepang, this time with an almost definitive version of the bike that will be taken to the race. On the eve of his final contract season, Fabio Quartararo will already be making choices about his future.