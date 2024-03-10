by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP, Bagnaia immediately leads the standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 31 2 B. Binder KTM 29 3 J. Martin Ducati 28 4 M. Marquez Ducati 18 5 E. Bastianini Ducati 15 6 A. Espargaró Aprilia 15 7 A. Marquez Ducati 13 8 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati 9 9 P. Acosta KTM 9 10 M. Viñales Aprilia 7 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 5 12 J. Zarco Honda 4 13 J. Mir Honda 3 14 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 2 15 M. Oliveira Aprilia 1 16 A. Rins Yamaha 0 17 A. Fernandez KTM 0 18 F. Morbidelli Ducati 0 19 T. Nakagami Honda 0 20 L. Marini Honda 0 21 J. Miller KTM 0 22 R. Fernandez Aprilia 0

Francis Bagnaia he immediately takes the lead in the 2024 World Championship. After the first full MotoGP weekend, held in Qatar, the world champion has 31 points in the standings, two more than Brad Binder and three more than Jorge Martin who promises to be his biggest opponent for the title.

Fourth was a sly Marc Marquez, who in the Lusail Grand Prix demonstrated that he can get very close to the best, although he didn't make any direct attacks on the top three. The Spaniard, at his first GP on the Ducati, can only improve with the feeling on the GP23 and could be a thorn in the side of “Pecco” and Martinator.