In this new Motorsport.com video, Franco Nugnes, Matteo Nugnes and Lorenza D’Adderio analyze the themes offered by the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Rins wins the victory after a spectacular duel that also involves Bagnaia and Marquez. The Spaniard climbs to the second step of the podium, proving to be competitive again, while Pecco manages and conquers a third place that earns him the top of the drivers’ championship …