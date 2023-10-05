After the Japanese GP, the favorite for the title on the main betting sites changes

And now all we have to do is sit back and enjoy the last six GPs. The perfect weekend in Japan brings Jorge Martin back to just three points in the standings behind world champion Pecco Bagnaia: a gap practically eliminated compared to the -62 accumulated in Austria, with the fight for the title now becoming more open than ever. Let’s find out the updated odds for the MotoGP World Championship after Martin’s victory at Motegi.

MOTOGP: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS — All in 40 days. According to the main betting sites, it will be a decidedly exciting battle between Indonesia, Australia, Thialandia, Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia, with Pecco starting as a slight favorite not so much for the three-point lead in the standings, but rather for the status quo of his Ducati . The reigning world champion’s encore is on the board at 1.80 on Gazzabet and 1.75 on Planetwin365, Goldbet and Snai, slightly favored over Martin, whose triumph is worth 2.00 on Goldbet, Snai and Gazzzabet and 1.90 on Planetwin365. A world championship totally reopened first by Bagnaia’s accident in Montmelò, then by Pecco’s crash in India, which was then also held back by the rain in Japan. See also Max Versatppen, unrivaled: 'pole' at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

AND BEZZECCHI? — However, there is also a third wheel in the title race. It’s true that Marco Bezzecchi slipped to -54 with fourth place in Motegi, but we shouldn’t forget that there are still 222 points up for grabs spread over six races. This is why the Rimini native is not yet cut out of the game according to the bookies: a victory for him is on the board at 15.00 on Snai and Gazzabet, 16.00 on Goldbet and 23.00 on Planetwin.

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 11:29)

