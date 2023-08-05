MotoGP 2023 Riders’ standings after the Sprint in Great Britain

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 194 2 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 167 3 Jorge Martin Ducati 163 4 Brad Binder KTM 115 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 115 6 Luca Marini Ducati 98 7 Jack Miller KTM 82 8 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 82 9 Alex Marquez Ducati 75 10 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 64 11 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 63 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 57 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez GasGas 44 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 15 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 18 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 18 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Daniel Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Jonas Folger GasGas 9 21 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 8 24 Michael Pirro Ducati 5 25 Daniel Petrucci Ducati 5 26 Joan Mir Honda 5 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 5 28 Pol Espargarò GasGas 0 29 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

How does the ranking change?

Saturday to forget for Francis Bagnaia, who started from the second row from the fourth pitch of the starting grid immediately experiencing grip problems on the front. The reigning world champion and standings leader practically immediately dropped out of the points, unable to keep up with his rivals, concluding the race in 14th position also behind his box mate Enea Bastianini.

Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, didn’t betray in the wet, surrendering only to a splendid Alex Marquez. The VR46 rider is now -27 behind Bagnaia in the standings thanks to the nine points recovered today. Jorge Martin lost second place in the standings, but he still made up 4 points on Pecco and is now -31.

Maverick Vinales, third, Johann Zarco, fourth, Aleix Espargarò, fifth, Jorge Martin, sixth, Jack Miller, seventh, Augusto Fernandez, eighth, and Brad Binder, ninth, are also in the points. They didn’t move up the rankings Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, authors of an anonymous race on Honda and Yamaha respectively, manufacturers in great difficulty and with the six bikes in the last seven positions of the standings at the arrival of this Sprint at Silverstone.