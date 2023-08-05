MotoGP 2023 Riders’ standings after the Sprint in Great Britain
|
POS.
|
PILOT
|
MOTORCYCLE
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Francis Bagnaia
|
Ducati
|
194
|
2
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|
Ducati
|
167
|
3
|
Jorge Martin
|
Ducati
|
163
|
4
|
Brad Binder
|
KTM
|
115
|
5
|
Johann Zarco
|
Ducati
|
115
|
6
|
Luca Marini
|
Ducati
|
98
|
7
|
Jack Miller
|
KTM
|
82
|
8
|
Aleix Espargarò
|
Aprilia
|
82
|
9
|
Alex Marquez
|
Ducati
|
75
|
10
|
Fabio Quartararo
|
Yamaha
|
64
|
11
|
Maverick Vinales
|
Aprilia
|
63
|
12
|
Franco Morbidelli
|
Yamaha
|
57
|
13
|
Alex Rins
|
Honda
|
47
|
14
|
Augusto Fernandez
|
GasGas
|
44
|
15
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|
Ducati
|
34
|
15
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|
Honda
|
34
|
17
|
Miguel Oliveira
|
Aprilia
|
27
|
18
|
Aeneas Bastianini
|
Ducati
|
18
|
19
|
Marc Marquez
|
Honda
|
15
|
20
|
Daniel Pedrosa
|
KTM
|
13
|
21
|
Jonas Folger
|
GasGas
|
9
|
21
|
Lorenzo Savadori
|
Aprilia
|
9
|
23
|
Raul Fernandez
|
Aprilia
|
8
|
24
|
Michael Pirro
|
Ducati
|
5
|25
|Daniel Petrucci
|Ducati
|5
|26
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|5
|27
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|5
|28
|Pol Espargarò
|GasGas
|0
|29
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|0
How does the ranking change?
Saturday to forget for Francis Bagnaia, who started from the second row from the fourth pitch of the starting grid immediately experiencing grip problems on the front. The reigning world champion and standings leader practically immediately dropped out of the points, unable to keep up with his rivals, concluding the race in 14th position also behind his box mate Enea Bastianini.
Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, didn’t betray in the wet, surrendering only to a splendid Alex Marquez. The VR46 rider is now -27 behind Bagnaia in the standings thanks to the nine points recovered today. Jorge Martin lost second place in the standings, but he still made up 4 points on Pecco and is now -31.
Maverick Vinales, third, Johann Zarco, fourth, Aleix Espargarò, fifth, Jorge Martin, sixth, Jack Miller, seventh, Augusto Fernandez, eighth, and Brad Binder, ninth, are also in the points. They didn’t move up the rankings Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, authors of an anonymous race on Honda and Yamaha respectively, manufacturers in great difficulty and with the six bikes in the last seven positions of the standings at the arrival of this Sprint at Silverstone.
