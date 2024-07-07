Bagnaia new leader
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|222
|2
|j. Martin
|Ducati
|212
|3
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|166
|4
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|155
|5
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|125
|6
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|110
|7
|B. Binder
|KTM
|108
|8
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|ninety two
|9
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|82
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|79
|11
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|55
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|53
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|51
|14
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|46
|15
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|44
|16
|J.Miller
|KTM
|35
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|17
|18
|J.Mir
|Honda
|13
|19
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|12
|20
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|9
|21
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|8
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|L. Marini
|Honda
|0
|24
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|25
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|0
|26
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
With the crash of Jorge Martin while he was leading the German Grand Prix, Pecco Bagnaia takes the lead of the World Championship with a 10-point advantage over the Spanish rider from the Pramac team. He slightly closes the gap to the leader Marc Marquez who, with his second place at the Sachsenring, is now 56 points from the top.
#MotoGP #World #Championship #Bagnaia #leader #Martin
