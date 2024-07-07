Bagnaia new leader

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 222 2 j. Martin Ducati 212 3 Mr. Marquez Ducati 166 4 E. Bastianini Ducati 155 5 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 125 6 P. Acosta GasGas 110 7 B. Binder KTM 108 8 F. By Giannantonio Ducati ninety two 9 A. Espargaro Aprilia 82 10 A. Marquez Ducati 79 11 F. Morbidelli Ducati 55 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 53 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 51 14 R. Fernandez Aprilia 46 15 F. Quartararo Yamaha 44 16 J.Miller KTM 35 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 17 18 J.Mir Honda 13 19 J.Zarco Honda 12 20 T.Nakagami Honda 9 21 A. Rins Yamaha 8 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 L. Marini Honda 0 24 S. Bradl Honda 0 25 P. Espargaro KTM 0 26 L.Savadori Aprilia 0

With the crash of Jorge Martin while he was leading the German Grand Prix, Pecco Bagnaia takes the lead of the World Championship with a 10-point advantage over the Spanish rider from the Pramac team. He slightly closes the gap to the leader Marc Marquez who, with his second place at the Sachsenring, is now 56 points from the top.