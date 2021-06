Motorsport.com is back on Wednesday morning. In this episode of Doctor F1, Franco Nugnes and Riccardo Ceccarelli analyze the weekend of engines that, between MotoGP and Formula 1, animated the weekend. The spotlight turns on Marc Marquez, author of another crash that compromised his GP of Catalunya, a sign that the Spaniard is not yet at 100%, a bit like Valentino Rossi when he was a veteran of the 2010 Mugello accident. ..