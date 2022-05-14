In view of 2023, the Lusail International Circuit will undergo extensive refurbishment and substantial remodeling of the paddock area and facilities. The circuit is already confirmed in the MotoGP calendar at least until 2031, but due to these works Qatar will not open the next MotoGP seasonwhich has been happening since 2007. The event will be moved towards the end of the season.

MotoGP announced it in a press release this morning. The refurbishment project will begin to take shape in 2022 and will see several areas redeveloped to create an even better experience for all racing and visiting the facility, from pilots and teams to fans and guests. This includes new areas for spectators, which will make Lusail an even more state-of-the-art circuit.