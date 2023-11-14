The MotoGP World Championship is hot, only two events remain before the 2023 season ends and 14 points separate the two title contenders. Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin will duel in the remaining weekends before the curtain falls on another exciting year in the premier class. But who does every driver on the grid bet for?

In an exercise of imagination, the championship posed this question to every driver on the grid and there was much disparity of opinion. As is logical, most of the Spaniards placed their bets on the Pramac standard bearer, while the Italians placed their bet on the official Ducati representative. There were also many who doubted a lot and didn’t say too much, like Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Among those who consider the Madrilenian as the favorite are some of his friends from the paddock, such as Aleix Espargaro, but also riders of the caliber of Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, who know what it means to bring home the title. In addition to them, Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaro, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco, Martin’s teammate, also believe that the Spaniard will prevail.

On the other side there is the entire Italian squad but also some other Spaniards, such as Raul Fernandez and Augusto Fernandez, who believe that the reigning world champion will reconfirm himself due to the advantage he has with two races to go. To these is added Jack Miller, who thinks that the official Ducati is too strong and will be able to win the title, as well as Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli, even if the latter has some doubts.

Despite this, how do the two protagonists of the fight for the 2023 MotoGP title see themselves? Jorge Martin trusts in himself and the only reason he can make this real is because he is the “fastest”, while Pecco Bagnaia has assured that if he takes a step forward on Saturday he won’t have too many problems confirming the title for the second year consecutive.