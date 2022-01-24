It’s a new team, but to many it might seem like an old acquaintance. The WithU Yamaha RNF took off the veils today at the Teatro Filarmonico in Verona, the city where its main sponsor is based. After three years linked to Petronas and the Sepang Circuit, the name and colors of the team change, but not the ambitions of those inside the garage.

While losing the direct line with the Malaysian oil giant, which cost him the closure of the Moto2 and Moto3 facilities, Razlan Razali managed to find a key not only to carry on his project in MotoGP, but also to do it in an ambitious way.

By involving WithU, an Italian company engaged in the supply of electricity, gas, internet and telephone, he managed to find the budget to continue to have at least one factory version M1 to be entrusted to a highly experienced driver like Andrea Dovizioso, ready to start his 20th season in the World Championship.

If in 2019 the Petronas project was born focusing on two emerging ones such as Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, who later became the two official Yamaha riders after giving the team the beauty of six victories, the new chapter opens in the name of those who already have wrote important pages in MotoGP, having been vice-champion of the world for three years in a row, from 2017 to 2019, and has 15 victories in the premier class.

After eight years in Ducati and the brief period as a tester in Aprilia, the first approach to the Yamaha of the rider from Forlì was not easy, but it must be said that in the last five races of 2021 he inherited Franco Morbidelli’s bike, an old “Spec B “which even had the 2019 M1 as its base. There is therefore curiosity to see what Andrea will be able to do on a bike identical to those of the factory team.

According to his technical chief, Ramon Forcada, it is only a matter of time and adaptation before Dovizioso can carve out some satisfactions on the bike of the Iwata company, which with its four-cylinder in-line is very different from the Ducati he had built around. to his needs, because if there is one thing that the former 125cc world champion knows very well, it is what he needs to be fast.

In the other half of the garage we find one of the surprises of this season, because until a few months ago probably no one would have bet on Darryn Binder’s MotoGP debut, with a direct jump from Moto3. The South African driver will then retrace the footsteps of Jack Miller, who, however, in 2015 had entered the premier class as vice-world champion of the incoming one.

The youngest of the Binder brothers, on the other hand, comes back from seventh place in the 2021 Moto3 World Championship and with only one victory to his credit, in Barcelona in 2020. Let’s not forget, however, that in 2019 we had all twisted our noses a bit in front of the Razali’s choice of a certain Fabio Quartararo, who until then had a similar palmares, but two years later was able to become world champion.

It is clear that it will be necessary to give him time to discover a very different category from the one in which he raced until last year, but also to put aside the aggressiveness that on so many occasions has overshadowed his speed skills. Also considering that, unlike Dovizioso, Darryn will have an M1 2021.

Obviously there was great anticipation for the new livery and the dominant color is black, but there is no shortage of blue and orange, those of the main sponsor WithU, which were unveiled while a tenor sang the notes of “Nessun dorma” from the “Turandot”. “The place where we unveiled the bike is very special for MotoGP and I must say that the livery is also particularly beautiful,” Dovizioso said hotly.

As for the longer term future, it must be remembered that Razali has signed an agreement with Dorna until the end of the 2026 season. However, the current contract with Yamaha will expire at the very end of 2022, even if there is a ‘ option for extension.

In addition to the MotoGP project, the MotoE project was also unveiled, in which the team will be involved with two highly experienced riders, who both have a past in the premier class, namely Niccolò Canepa and Bradley Smith. On the stage, however, only the Genoese driver was present, who returns to the series after a year of absence, to discover the team’s Energica Ego.