Before last Tuesday, someone who knows the Spaniard very well and who can be included in what is called his circle of trust, was very clear in answering the question of how he thought Marc Marquez would make his debut at the controls of a Desmosedici. “It’s very simple: just see his expression when he takes off his helmet after the first lap on the track.”

The half-contained smile on the Catalan’s face as he met the gaze of Frankie Carchedi, his new race engineer at Gresini Racing, was one of the most popular images of a day that seems destined to mark a before and an after in the MotoGP World Championship .

Rarely has a simple gesture been so illustrative of the weight that has just been lifted from the shoulders of a rider who has decided to leave his “comfort zone”, as he himself defined his position at Honda, to bet everything on a satellite team who can only offer him a motorbike with a theoretical technical inferiority compared to those ridden by others.

The enormous hype generated by the prologue to Marquez and Ducati’s adventure was equal to the media attention that accompanied the entire saga that led him to leave HRC. At many moments it seemed that the title race between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin was in the background, and that what really mattered was knowing the future of the #93. The elements left behind by this first contact in Valencia justify all the previous agitation, which disappears if one senses what could happen.

In the most complicated track conditions, with wind and asphalt temperatures below 18 degrees, the Cervera rider needed just seven laps to place third, three tenths behind his brother Alex Marquez, the fastest at that moment. Davide Tardozzi, team manager of the official Ducati team, was very clear when asked for his opinion on what he had just witnessed: “It was impressive. Marc went much better than we could have imagined. At the end of the day, Marquez set the fourth fastest time, the second fastest of the Ducati armada, after a total of 49 laps. The fastest (46th) left him less than two tenths behind Maverick Vinales, the point of reference for the day.

At the end of the session, most of the questions revolved around the multi-sample. “I bet he would finish first,” ventured Bagnaia. “Of course I’m not surprised that he went so fast. Now he has the best bike and we are talking about one of the best riders, if not the best ever,” said Vinales.

Although the contractual constraints that still bind him to the golden wing company – he will be in Motegi this weekend for the Honda Thanks Day – have prevented him from opening up in Valencia, Motorsport.com has learned that the two factors of the Desmosedici GP what surprised Marquez the most were the traction and the “low” physical demands it entails. Precisely two of the weak points of the RC213V that he has struggled with this season. “Everything is easier”, said the rider born in Lleida, who most likely kept a bit of margin in his pocket if we consider that he only had one motorbike in his garage and that, in the event of a fall, it would have greatly complicated the things.

At this point, there is a period of over two months to think about what impact the Marquez-Ducati pairing will have when pre-season kicks off in Sepang at the start of February and, of course, when the championship kicks off in Qatar in March. If we add a little context to Tuesday’s brief preview, we can understand that rivals of Gresini’s new signing have reason to be worried. For starters, six of the eight riders riding a Desmosedici have managed to win races and the other two (Alex Márquez and Luca Marini) have achieved several podiums, including victories in Saturday’s Sprint, aboard the Desmosedici.

This leads us to conclude that if everyone who rides the Ducati has adapted well to its handling, someone with Marquez’s track record will have no problems in this regard. Enea Bastianini’s last reflection before going on holiday revolves around this topic. “I checked Marc’s data before coming to you (the journalists) and the truth is that he went very well from the first moment. At Turn 8 he was the fastest of all of us Ducati riders. His speed at that point it’s impressive”, said the driver from Rimini.

In addition to the above, the great protagonist of this pre-season is abandoning the most critical prototype of all, with which he recorded a record of 29 falls in 17 events – he missed three due to injury and did not even race on Sunday at Sachsenring and Assen – to get on the most balanced of all. “The problem would be to do the opposite path. But moving from Honda to Ducati will be a huge relief for Marc”, adds this authoritative voice from the rider’s entourage.

Alberto Puig, Marquez’s team manager at Honda until Sunday, didn’t hesitate when asked to look at the medium term. “When he got off the bike he was happy. You don’t have to be very intelligent to know that it would be like this,” said Puig, one of the members of the paddock who knows him best and who has fewer doubts about the fantastic prospects that await him.