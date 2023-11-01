Last weekend at Buriram, Brad Binder had another standout performance with the KTM, taking two second places in the Sprint and long race (although in the latter he was demoted to third place for exceeding track limits on the last lap).

This was his fourth Sunday podium of the year and sixth Sprint podium, including two half-distance wins. The only other KTM rider to have finished on a Grand Prix podium in 2023 is Binder’s teammate Jack Miller, who took third place in the Spanish GP and two podiums in the Sprint.

It hasn’t been an easy year for KTM. Binder was the only element of stability among the Austrian brand’s riders. Miller arrived from Ducati in 2023 and therefore needed time to adapt to the unconventional RC16.

Pol Espargaro is a familiar face at KTM, but spent two years at Honda before returning to the GasGas-branded Tech3 team this year. After finding that the bike had changed a lot during his period of absence, Espargaro’s season was cut short after he suffered numerous fractures in a violent crash in free practice in Portugal.

He did not return to action until the British GP. Teammate Augusto Fernandez is a rookie, and while he has shown flashes of speed, building him into the class is a slow process.

For this reason, KTM’s hopes of achieving major results rest largely with Binder. In Thailand last weekend, while he was second and just 114 thousandths behind race winner Jorge Martin, the best KTM was that of Miller, sixteenth, about 17.5 seconds away. Behind him was the Tech3 duo.

“I’m having a lot of trouble with this bike,” began Pol Espargaro. “I have the feeling that Augusto is also struggling in the races and Jack struggled a lot today. I think that Brad, in some way, if you put him on a Moto2 he is able to win races now in MotoGP because his level is super high now I feel like I struggle a lot in these races where it’s hot. The races are much more physical and physically I’m still recovering. I don’t feel ready for these extreme conditions. But above all I don’t feel comfortable on this bike with the changes that are coming made throughout the year.”

“When we use this type of very hard casing, we lose grip on the edge and I’m not able to ride the bike. I can’t be fast. I’m trying, but when I follow what the engineers say, because it’s the bike that goes driven like that, I struggle a lot and I can’t be fast.”

To address the heat needs in Thailand, Michelin introduced a rear tire with a stiffer carcass. This has typically caused problems for KTM riders. Except for Binder, apparently. With the same tire, in Austria he obtained second place in both the sprint race and the GP; in Indonesia he was sixth despite two penalties for a long lap; and in India he was fourth. Miller, however, placed behind him in Indonesia, 14th in India and 15th in Austria. Part of this deficit can be attributed to the fact that Miller tried various similar setups to Binder earlier in the season to maximize his package.

Binder finished the championship in sixth place last season and currently sits in fourth place, 105 points ahead of the nearest KTM – Miller – in tenth place. He is the only full-time KTM rider in 2023 to have scored points every weekend. Even in qualifying, which has been a weak point for Binder in recent years, he made great progress. After 17 races in 2023, his average starting position for the year is eighth, with a best of second in Australia. Last year his full-season average was 12th, with a best of third in wet qualifying in Japan.

“At the moment, only Brad is performing well,” added Espargaro. “The other KTM riders are struggling, so I’m not saying that the bike is made for Brad. Far from it. In fact, I’m saying that Brad is so good that he is able to be fast with any bike that is put at his disposal. After the today’s race (the Thai GP, ed), that we are far from the first and the three of us are the last, is something we need to study for the future.”

Espargaro points out that in Thailand Binder – who admitted that his bike wasn’t perfect – made the difference by managing to brake later in corners and carry more speed. This will certainly have helped him solve the traction problems that other KTM riders faced in Thailand.

KTM’s introduction of the carbon fiber frame – which was first used by Dani Pedrosa at Misano – in Japan has provided Binder with some of the rear grip he lacked last year. Neither Tech3 driver currently has this chassis, which explains part of their deficit.

But more than all this, Espargaro believes Binder’s ability to adapt to every change KTM makes to the bike is what has ensured his consistent leading form this season. “He IS able, somehow, to brake a little later and maintain speed in corners,” Espargaro explained when asked where Binder is making the difference. “Normally, Brad and I rode quite similarly in the past, but he changed his riding style over the years as the bike changed.”

“Maybe because he is younger and fresher, he was able to adapt to the new conditions a little easier than me. But I’m struggling a lot and at the moment I’m not able to do it. In Europe I can, but outside of Europe , when you have to reach the maximum riding level that the bike asks of you, I’m not able to do it.”

With the rider market set to explode for the 2025 season, KTM has already signed Binder until the end of the 2026 campaign. And it’s easy to see why. On a bike that, as he himself admits, still has some weaknesses, he is able to keep the dominant Ducatis at bay from one lap to the next. If KTM can make the necessary step to challenge for victory every weekend in 2024, Binder has already shown that he will make the most of it.