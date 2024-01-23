Remember when during the years of Honda dominance (mostly with just one bike, Marquez's) the world championship was always hunting for “the best rider” Suzuki, Yamaha or Ducati? It was a small championship within the championship, to understand what the forces really were on the field given that the number one spot was perpetually occupied.

Now the challenge has expanded because understanding who will be the best Ducati rider in 2024 is equivalent to finding out who will win the world championship. And the challenge this year is extremely fascinating because in addition to Marquez's arrival at Borgo Panigale (we've written everything, so enough…) there is the topic of Bastianini, Bagnaia's teammate, who after a year spent more advanced company of doctors, nurses and Ducati technicians, this year it could make its innate speed count.

Without forgetting the combative Jorge Martin who will certainly have made the most of the small mistakes of last season and will therefore be able to aspire to the title again. The same goes for Bezzecchi who could aspire to make that leap in quality long awaited and announced by many. We will see. To the terrible poker (but that would already be enough, obviously) we must then add His Majesty Pecco Bagnaia, reigning champion and ever more motivated to give his many fans yet another world show.

In short, the Ducati single-brand championship will be anything but boring and the endless season of 44 races will probably give us one of the best seasons ever. See you next March 8-10.