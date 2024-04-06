MotoGP | Which drivers already have a contract for 2025?

In this 2024 season, only three riders have a contract in their pocket that guarantees them a place on the 2025 starting grid. That number rose to four with the latest announcement made official yesterday: Fabio Quartararo has renewed with Yamaha for another two years.

Here's how the grid for the 2025 season develops.

Ducati Corse

Pilot 1: #1 Francesco Bagnaia – The two-time reigning world champion has signed a two-year deal with Ducati before the start of the 2024 season which will expire at the end of 2026.

Pilot 2: to be confirmed

Ducati has a number of options available for its second factory rider: the main candidates are Jorge Martin (Pramac), Marc Marquez (Gresini) and Enea Bastianini (who would renew the factory renewal).

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM

Pilot 1: #33 Brad Binder – The South African already had an agreement in place until 2025, but a new contract signed last year extended it until the end of 2026.

Pilot 2: to be confirmed

Brad Binder's current teammate, Jack Miller, expires at the end of 2024 and his place in KTM seems to be wavering, in favor of Pedro Acosta, who in Tech3 has shown himself competitive since the start of the season. Autosport/Motorsport.com understands that a clause in Acosta's contract releases him if KTM does not promote him to the factory team in 2025.