MotoGP, when the World Championship was decided at the last GP: from Rossi’s mockery to Marquez and Bagnaia’s scream

All or nothing in one race. A single round that decides who is the champion and who is the loser. There MotoGP is preparing to experience the season finale 2023 with the title up for grabs, contested between Francesco Bagnaia And Jorge Martin in the final race in Valencia. The history of the top class of the MotoGP is full of precedents. Chapters that narrate dramas, surprises and new eras. Here they are in detail, with illustrious protagonists such as Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.