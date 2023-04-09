The penalty to Quartararo

Lasting just under 20 minutes, the Sprint of Argentina recorded the success of Brad Binder on KTM, ahead of the two Ducati VR46s of Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini. Started from the tenth box on the starting grid, Fabio Quartararo he failed to put together a solid comeback, finishing in ninth place and collecting only one championship point. A disappointing result for the Frenchman, slowed down by the chronic problem of overtaking and by an imperfect feeling with his Yamaha M1 in Termas de Rio Hondo.

At 19.11 local time, which is approximately four hours after the end of the sprintthe Steward Panel notified the 2021 world champion of the decision to penalize him for an infringement committed in the early stages of the race: “In accordance with article 3.5.5 of the FIM World Championship regulations, we confirm our decision without a hearing. On 1 April 2023 during the Sprint of the Argentine Grand Prix the pilot Fabio Quartararo he overtook Takaaki Nakagami in Turn 7 while the yellow flags were flying“.

The episode took place during the opening lap, when Race Direction had decided to wave the yellow flags following the disastrous crash of Honda’s Joan Mir, which cost the Spaniard a head injury.

The explanations of the Commissioners

Usually the Stewards intervene quickly, ordering the driver who has taken advantage of the prohibited maneuver to give his position back to his adversary. The notification of the sanction to Quartararo instead arrived four hours after the end of the Sprint, and the Commissioners themselves explained the reason for the delay in the document made public: “Due to factors relating to Race Direction at the time, including communications from marshals and review of other incidents, this infraction could not be investigated until the end of the racemaking it impossible to issue the position change message”.

In short, the Stewards were unable to issue the sanction at the correct time because they were dealing with analyzes of “other accidents“. Bearing in mind the trend of the Argentina Sprint, it’s hard to remember which episodes we can refer to, since then no driver was penalized during the 12 laps of the short race.

The decision of the sanction to be awarded to Quartararo therefore had to take into account this failure of the Commissioners, as incredibly specified at the end of the document: “Given the specific circumstances and based on Article 1.22.2, a penalty has been imposed which reflects the estimated time needed to return the position, should Race Direction have been able to issue the penalty notice in time“. Of the Stewards who without embarrassment denounce their unpreparedness, a truly surreal move.

The penalty chosen by Andres Somolinos, Tamara Matko and Freddie Spencer was finally that of just one second to be added to Quartararo’s Sprint race time. The Frenchman had finished in ninth position, 2″3 ahead of Jack Miller, tenth. The penalty didn’t affect the final result at all: is this worth overtaking under the yellow flag?