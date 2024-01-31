The doubt had already arisen at the time of the announcement of the introduction of the Sprints in 2022, with FIM president Jorge Viegas sneering: “We will have 42 starts”. The Copernican revolution therefore materialized last year, accompanied by the disastrous data of 52 absences of starting riders in the 20 world championship stages.

Follow the path of exasperated spectacle, even to the detriment of the safety of the protagonists of the championship, stressed beyond belief in pushing to the maximum in every session on the track. In a sport that is already extremely physical and dangerous by nature.

The certainty then came from the interview given by Carmelo Ezpeleta – CEO of Dorna – to the Spanish of Brand: “Obviously more races mean more chance of injury. But sport must evolve. We like MotoGP not we fight only with other sports, but also with other forms of entertainment. So we have to try to have the public to be able to do it.”

In short, in order to entertain at all costs, go ahead with the injuries. And the teams must adapt. Always Ezpeleta: “I don't know if the teams have understood the importance of having a valid reserve driver in this scenario. If I were a house, I would have a centaur at my disposal. Currently the only one up to par with replacements of a certain level is KTM, with Pol Espargarò and Dani Pedrosa”.

What a spectacle the injuries are! And who knows how much popularity and publicity could come from fatal accidents…

But no, we don't think about that. He continues to pull the rope. And let's hope they're right.