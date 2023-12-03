MotoGP has undergone a revolution this year with the introduction of Sprints, which award almost half the points of the main events. In addition to changing the format with which the weekends are held, these races have benefited some drivers and disadvantaged others, as the balance of power is different in this event, which lasts about half the time.

We imagined what the championship would have been like without the Sprints, to see who benefited the most from it. Naturally, this is an exercise of relative significance, as the progress of the main races was influenced by the Sprints held the day before, but the differences remain notable.

In this “old style” ranking, Pecco Bagnaia would have been champion with 67 points ahead of Jorge Martin, compared to only 39 in the real championship, and he would have been World Champion as early as the Qatar GP, one race before the end of the season.

Martin has been the strong man in the Sprints this year, especially in the second half of the championship, winning seven of the last eight races held. Having won nine of the 19 Sprints all year, Martin scored 168 points on Saturday, compared to 140 for Bagnaia, who won “only” four Sprints.

In the main races, however, Bagnaia shone in terms of consistency, reaching the podium in all 15 races that he finished in the points. In the other five, which still represent a quarter of the championship, he suffered crashes and retirements, except in Argentina, where he managed to restart, but saw the finish line outside the points. Martin had to settle for just eight podiums in the main events, with four zeros.

Marco Bezzecchi remains third in the championship without the Sprints, just 18 points behind Martin, compared to 99 if all the races are counted. It was at the back that the positions changed, with Johann Zarco moving from fifth to fourth position. The Frenchman often struggled in the Sprints, in which he only accumulated 37 points. He even accumulated eight without scoring any points.

The situation was similar for Fabio Quartararo, who moved up from tenth to seventh place, having only scored points in five of the 19 Sprints organized this year, for a total of 19 points. The Yamaha rider was beaten by Brad Binder, who lost one position compared to the real championship, and by Aleix Espargaro. The top 10 is completed by Maverick Vinales, Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez drops from ninth to eleventh place, despite having achieved his best results this year in the Sprints, with two victories. His brother and future teammate, Marc Marquez, is only 17th in the standings without the Sprints. He paid for his early season injuries, as only in Austria, at the tenth round of the season, did he score his first points in a main race this year.

The 2023 World Championship without the Sprints

Pos. Pilot Points 1 Pecco Bagnaia 327 25 0 0 25 0 25 20 25 20 25 0 16 0 20 25 20 20 16 20 25 2 Jorge Martin 260 0 11 0 13 20 20 25 11 10 9 16 25 20 25 0 11 25 13 6 0 3 Marco Bezzecchi 242 16 25 10 0 25 8 13 20 0 16 4 20 25 13 11 10 13 10 3 0 4 Johann Zarco 188 13 20 9 0 16 16 16 – 7 3 13 6 10 0 – 25 6 4 4 20 5 Brad Binder 184 10 0 3 20 10 11 0 13 16 20 0 2 13 0 10 13 16 0 11 16 6 Aleix Espargaró 158 7 1 0 11 11 10 0 16 25 7 25 4 – 11 6 8 8 – – 8 7 Fabio Quartararo 153 8 9 16 6 9 5 3 0 1 8 9 3 16 6 16 2 11 11 9 5 8 Maverick Viñales 150 20 4 13 0 0 4 – 0 11 10 20 11 8 0 20 5 – 5 13 6 9 Luca Marini 147 – 8 20 10 0 13 11 9 9 13 5 7 – – 0 4 9 6 16 7 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio 132 – 6 7 4 8 2 7 – 3 – 6 – – 8 13 16 7 7 25 13 11 Álex Márquez 127 11 16 – 8 – – 9 10 0 11 10 5 – – – 7 0 20 10 10 12 Jack Miller 116 9 10 0 16 – 9 10 – 8 1 8 – 2 10 9 9 – 8 7 – 13 Franco Morbidelli 95 2 13 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 5 2 1 9 – 2 – 5 9 – 9 14 Enea Bastianini 71 7 8 0 – 6 0 8 6 3 25 8 – 15 Augusto Fernandez 68 3 5 6 3 13 1 5 6 5 2 7 – – 9 – – – 2 1 – 16 Miguel Oliveira 62 0 11 0 6 – 13 – 11 10 4 – 4 3 – – 17 Marc Márquez 58 0 0 0 – 4 3 9 7 16 – 1 10 3 5 0 18 Takaaki Nakagami 56 4 3 – 7 7 3 2 8 – – 1 – 5 5 5 – 2 – – 4 19 Raúl Fernandez 50 – 2 – 1 – 1 4 6 – – 8 6 7 3 – 1 – – 11 20 Alex Rins 45 6 7 25 7 – 21 Joan Mir 26 5 – – – – – – – 11 4 4 2 22 Dani Pedrosa 22 9 13 23 Lorenzo Savadori 12 4 5 3 24 Pol Espargaró 11 4 0 – – 3 1 – – – 1 – 2 25 Jonas Folger 9 4 3 2 26 Stefan Bradl 8 2 3 1 2 27 Michele Pirro 5 5 28 Danilo Petrucci 5 5 29 Cal Crutchlow 3 3 30 Iker Lecuona 0 31 Álvaro Bautista 0