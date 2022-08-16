Until the 2013-2014 seasons, when Valentino Rossi had returned to Yamaha and Marc Marquez had made his MotoGP debut by changing the dynamics of renewals in the premier class, the month of August was the month in which announcements and team changes began every year. . Specifically, the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic, located in the second fortnight of August, was the usual scenario to raise awareness of the future of teams and drivers. It was a sort of negotiation window that marked the news of the following season, both sporting and technical, given that it was also the scene of the tests for the following year.

This tradition changed when Rossi, after his defeat at Ducati, returned to Yamaha and Honda discovered he had a diamond like Marquez, capable of winning the title in his first two years in MotoGP. Then the rush to announce the renewals always earlier took over, so much so that some came to announce a year or more in advance, infecting the rest of the grid to anticipate events.

This season we have already heard about several news in the drivers market, the announcement of Jack Miller with KTM, that of Alex Rins with LCR and that of Alex Marquez with Gresini. Then we have the renewals of Fabio Quartararo with Yamaha and Aleix Espargaro with Aprilia, among others. However, there are still a good number of saddles to be announced and let’s try to find out which news will be announced this weekend and which won’t.

What will be announced in Austria?

-According to what was stated by the KTM sporting director, Pit Beirer, this weekend the Austrian manufacturer will announce one of the two Tech 3 satellite riders. Everything suggests that it is Pol Espargaro, who after two seasons with the Repsol Honda team returns to the brand where he ran for four years, albeit in the other team.

-Another renewal that could be official this weekend in Austria is, with almost total confidence, that of Johann Zarco with Ducati. The Frenchman will continue to run for another year in Pramac. This would close one of the two positions in the first satellite team of the Italian team, waiting to know who will be his teammate, whether Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

-Pol Espargaro’s announcement may bring with it another news for this weekend. KTM wants the Tech3 team to race next year with the bikes in the Gas Gas colors, a Spanish facility owned by Pierer Mobility. The CEO of the brand (Stefan Pierer himself, head of KTM) wants to enroll Gas Gas as a manufacturer, but the championship at the moment only allows him to be a sponsor. The Austrians want to exert pressure by showing as soon as possible a draft of the livery that was already seen in the last test three weeks ago at the Red Bull Ring with the test drivers. We will see if MotoGP will allow it.

-The big news of the weekend is undoubtedly the reappearance of Marc Marquez in the paddock, which has not been seen since the last Italian Grand Prix at the end of May. The Honda rider will not get on a motorcycle, but will go to Spielberg to have meetings with Honda managers and technicians, with the aim of seeing the development of the bike in view of 2023. Marc will fly to Austria also because Red Bull is one of his main personal sponsors and must do his part. In addition, he will have a press conference on Saturday, where he will possibly find out something about his future.

-When KTM announces the signing of Pol Espargaró, Miguel Oliveira will have the freedom to announce his move to the RNF-Aprilia team, with whom he is expected to race in 2023. However, there are two small obstacles that prevent this from happening. The first is that KTM, very cleverly, will not yet officially close its line-up of four riders for 2023 by announcing Pol. The other is more aesthetic, as Aprilia wants to announce the deployment of the satellite teams in a single solution, instead of pilot by pilot. However, the situation could change if the announcement of the second saddle were to be too late.

What will not be announced in Austria?

-What will certainly not be announced in Austria this weekend is the final name of the second rider of the Tech3 team, even if the decision that the second bike will go to Australian Remy Gardner is almost final. However, for contractual reasons KTM does not want, for the moment, to make it clear that Raul Fernandez is out of the line-up for 2023, gaining the freedom to decide his future away from that structure. We will therefore have to wait to find out who will officially be the fourth driver of the Mattighofen manufacturer.

-This weekend we won’t even know who will be the second rider of the RNF-Aprilia team, the one who will team up with the Portuguese Oliveira. It all leads to Raul, but the contractual details are so complicated that it will take time to unravel them.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

-The name of the rider who will complete the Honda works team next season is the worst secret in history. Everyone assumes that Joan Mir, the 2020 MotoGP World Champion, is the right one. Although Pol Espargaró will clarify that he is no longer with Honda when he announces his deal with KTM, which could pave the way for HRC and Mir to announce their deal, there are some details that indicate that this weekend will not be the time of the ‘announcement. The first is that Marc’s presence at the Red Bull Ring and his press conference would overshadow any announcement regarding the second driver. The other reason is that Honda officials are in no hurry to go public with the Majorcan’s signature, arguing that before that they have other problems (the bike) to solve.

-Another place that will take a few more weeks, if not months, to be confirmed is that of the second rider of the LCR-Honda team, who announced the hiring of Alex Rins a few weeks ago. The seat, now in the hands of Takaaki Nakagami, is decided directly by Honda Japan and although there is a lot of interest in promoting young Ai Ogura, the Japanese rider has not yet made up his mind, which could give the current seat occupant another year of possibility.

-The “big decision” for Ducati, which must choose between Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini to promote him to the factory team together with Pecco Bagnaia to replace Miller, will not be announced in Austria. As Paolo Ciabatti said, the decision will be made at the end of August and, apparently, the press release was literal and he will wait for the 31st, Wednesday before the San Marino Grand Prix, to make it public.

Despite his presence in Spielberg and the press conference promising to be crowded, Marc Márquez will not announce a possible date for his return on the Repsol Honda RC213V this weekend. Marc will undergo a medical check-up at the end of August and the results of this examination will determine the timing of his possible return.