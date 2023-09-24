For the first time in 2023, both factory Honda riders qualified in the top six, with Joan Mir fifth and Marc Marquez sixth.

Marquez continued this form in the Sprint too, obtaining his second Saturday podium this year with third place, while in Sunday’s Grand Prix Mir achieved his first top 5 aboard the RC213V, returning to the points for the first time since the inaugural race in Portugal. Marc, however, slipped in the early stages of the race, when he was in fourth place, and then recovered to ninth place.

The stiffer casing of the rear tyre, which Michelin had chosen for the high temperatures expected at the Buddh International Circuit, in theory should have created difficulties for Honda, as had already happened earlier this year, but this time it was not the case .

From the start of the weekend, both Mir and Marquez proved competitive, confirming themselves in every session, despite Marc insisting that on Friday it was quite normal for two champions like him and his teammate to quickly adapt to a circuit that was new for everyone.

The #93 believes that Honda was competitive at Buddh because the Indian track has similar characteristics to Austin, where he has always dominated in the past and where Alex Rins achieved the only success of the season for the Japanese manufacturer.

“It’s a very similar track to Austin,” Marquez said when asked what he thought was the reason for this weekend’s competitiveness. “I mean that there are a lot of stop & go corners. For acceleration you have to have a good pick-up and it’s not necessary to stay too much on the lean angle.”

“This is our weak point, long corners like those in Barcelona, ​​where we struggled and suffered all weekend. But on a stop & go track like this, normally our bike works well, it’s very similar to the best bikes.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir, who achieved his best result since he moved to defend the colors of Honda HRC, underlined how much the test two weeks ago in Misano helped him to begin to better understand the RC213V.

“It’s a bit of a mystery,” Mir said of the step forward shown aboard the Honda in India. “Marc certainly took a step forward and managed to be a little stronger than in the last races.”

“But the one who was able to make the biggest step forward was me, managing to get to his level or similar. Of course, the Misano test was important, because I got to do many laps and in the end I was fast even with used tyres.”

“So, it means that we understood something that allowed me to regain some confidence. And when we arrived on this completely new track, also taking advantage of my ability to adapt faster than the others, we were immediately fast.”

“We were able to continue to grow throughout the weekend. It was fantastic, I didn’t expect it. I expected to be fast on Friday, but then in qualifying it went very well. Then in the Warm-Up we showed a good pace and in the race we fought for good positions.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Next week the MotoGP will stop in Motegi, on a track similar to the Buddh International Circuit in terms of characteristics, and the standard rear casing will return, which is Marquez’s favourite.

“It will be interesting to understand how things will go in Motegi, especially because we will have the standard casing, which normally helps my riding style, but I think the other riders will also be faster,” said Marc, who then explained his crash in the long race.

“On this track we were in fifth position all weekend, considering that Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Martin and Marini were faster than us. But, apart from these four, I was fifth fastest overall.”

“For this reason, today I took a few more risks and I knew that I would have had to take it in the first ten laps. If I had managed to follow the Ducati riders, then in the last laps I would have been there, because with the used tire I usually go well “, he concluded.