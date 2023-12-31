2023 marks the end of an intense MotoGP season in which the title was not decided until the last race. Now he hands over the baton to a 2024 that promises to be exciting and full of expectations. On these 31st December which marks farewell to 2023 and welcomes 2024, the MotoGP riders have expressed their wishes for the new year that will arrive after New Year's.

What pilots ask for in the new year, their wishes for 2024

In a video published on the official MotoGP website (which you can see here), the pilots express their wishes for 2024.