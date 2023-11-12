1-1, ball in the center. Now it can no longer be said that Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin will not compete in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship in the same conditions. If in Thailand it was the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid who was warned for having used a front tire pressure lower than the value set by Michelin for more than 50% of the race distance (in the Sprint he sprints for more than 30%), in Malaysia the reigning world champion also faced the same call.

In the Sepang race, conditioned by very high temperatures and humidity, there were five drivers who were caught below the value required by the French company. In addition to the world champion, this list also includes his boxing partner, the winner Enea Bastianini, but also Luca Marini, Iker Lecuona and the wild card Alvaro Bautista.

For everyone it was the first warning, so only a warning arrived and there were no consequences on the final classification of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which remained identical to the one we saw under the checkered flag.

What changes, especially with regards to the fight for the title, is that now both contenders have played their “wild card”. This means that both will be at risk of penalties in the last two rounds of the season. And with only 14 points dividing them, it’s a nice sword of Damocles hanging over their heads.

It must be remembered, in fact, that the second infringement triggers a 3″ penalty to be added to the final time of the race. If there is a third warning, the time penalty becomes 6″ instead, rising to 12″ in the case of a fourth infringement. The fact remains that it certainly raises discussion that it could be an aspect of this type that risks becoming a decisive watershed for the fate of the World Cup.