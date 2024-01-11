The countdown to the start of the new season has started, but before starting the engines it's time to unveil the weapons with which riders and teams will fight in MotoGP. After several dates already confirmed, today the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team announces the day on which its Ducati will be presented. Triumph in Romagna for Valentino Rossi's team, which will be revealed on January 24th at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Riccione. It will be an important date for the team, which for the occasion will reveal the new colors with which it will take to the track.

With a renewed name thanks to the presence of the Indonesian giant Pertamina, the Tavullia team will unveil the Desmosedici GP23, last year's version supplied with the VR46. The event will be visible live on the team's YouTube channel starting from 3pm (local time). Defending the team's colors will be the very confirmed Marco Bezzecchi and the new arrival Fabio Di Giannantonio. The driver from Viserba made his debut in the premier class with the VR46, while the Roman takes over after his adventure in Gresini, bringing with him a good list of successes, thanks to last year's victory in Qatar.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Right from Lusail we start again with the 2024 MotoGP season. The traffic lights will go out there, but we will be able to see the VR46 duo in action as early as the beginning of next month, when the premier class will fly to Malaysia for winter testing. In addition to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, we already know other presentation dates: the first to make it known was the official Ducati, which will be revealed from January 21st to 23rd in Madonna di Campiglio. Then it's the turn of the Gresini team, which presents itself on January 20th in Riccione. On January 26th it will be the turn of the brand new Trackhouse team, which will unveil the Aprilia in Los Angeles. Yamaha has made February 5 in Sepang official as the presentation date.

2024 MotoGP presentations