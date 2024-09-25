It will be pure adrenaline: the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team arrives at the Mandalika circuit for the first time wearing the colors of Pertamina Lubricants, the main partner of the MotoGP project since the beginning of the current season.

A busy week full of events for Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio starting with the official parade of MotoGP riders, Wednesday from 16:00, in Mataram. A climax of emotions until Sunday when the team will be on track with a special livery (unveil on the circuit Thursday 26 September at 4:45 pm local time).

Lots of expectations and a special welcome from the local fans to support the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Tavullia team. Back to work with the very first in his sights, Marco after the excellent P4 in Misano and another really solid weekend with points in both distances.

“I can’t wait to leave and arrive in Indonesia also for the parade on Wednesday. We were guests in Bali this summer and the climate and the welcome were simply incredible. It will be special! In addition, with this race, a series of GPs on some of my favorite circuits on the calendar begins. We come from a very solid weekend in Misano, we have grown further. Full gas in this other home GP!”, said Bezzecchi.

Fabio DiGiannantonio, VR46 Racing Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Resumption of the pace step by step instead for Fabio still struggling with the pain in his shoulder and the consequences of last Friday’s fall. The Top10 can be a realistic result.

“Arriving in Indonesia will be something special, considering it will be our new home GP! It will be a busy week, but I’m sure the welcome will be truly unique. In Misano, especially in the long race, we struggled. The crash on Friday complicated everything. Let’s recover our energy, get back to work, try to close the gap and regain confidence in riding. The local fans will definitely be an extra asset!”.