Monday of post-race test for all the MotoGP teams and also for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team at work today in Jerez de la Frontera with Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini to reduce the gap from the strongest in view of the next appointment at the French GP (Sunday 15 May, 02.00 pm CET ed). Both working on the Ducati Desmosedici GP on settings and electronics, they close just over six tenths of a second behind the leading group (Zarco, 1: 37.136 ed) respectively in P13 and P14 with 56 and 69 laps completed.

Satisfied with the Top-10 conquered at the Spanish GP, Marco confirms the good feelings of the weekend just past and sets the time of 1: 37.823, first among the rookies. In the wake of his team mate, Luca with a best lap time of 1: 37.897 and satisfied with the steps forward made compared to yesterday’s GP.

Marco Bezzecchi: “A really positive day of testing, we were able to try many different things that we don’t have time to test on race weekends. Important changes on the setting and electronics to understand my driving sensations and specific work on braking to be more agile and have more grip. This is the point where I struggle the most but at the same time it can make a difference. Today, in fact, is the first day in which I can dedicate myself to this type of activity: doing it immediately at the first winter tests, would have blown me away and confused me. Now with a little more experience, consistency in the laps, I can take a real step forward ”.

Luca Marini: “A good test, I am satisfied, in terms of driving sensations it was as I expected. We had a lot of time to work, which is what we miss during the GPs, and to try important changes on the bike at the setting level. I lowered the time trial, I managed to do 37.8 with the medium tire, then we had to give up the time attack for the red flag. At the end of the day it didn’t make sense to go out with new tires because the temperature was lower and the wind stronger. Overall I’m happy, the feeling in the last run is very good and we just need to bring these changes into a real race weekend to understand how to move for the future ”.