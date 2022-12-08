After being re-elected for a new four-year term as FIM President at last week’s congress in Rimini, Jorge Viegas wanted to break the news, stating that in 2024 the Valentino Rossi-owned team will leave its current bike, the Ducati , to become a Yamaha satellite team.

Even though rumors of this changeover have been circulating for months in the world paddock, no one up to now had confirmed this news with the incredible confidence shown by the president of the international federation. When asked about Ducati’s dominance on the MotoGP starting grid, Viegas showed his opposition.

“I don’t see this situation well,” he told Rai. “But I think it will only be for 2023. In 2024, Valentino Rossi’s team will leave Ducati and race with Yamaha. That’s the idea, although nothing is confirmed at the moment. I’m breaking news. In 2024 there will be six Ducatis and four Yamahas.”

The VR46 structure made its debut in MotoGP in 2021 with a motorcycle from the Ducati Avintia satellite team, with which Luca Marini made his debut in the premier class. In 2022, Dorna handed over the two seats of the Andorra team to Valentino Rossi, who remained a customer of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer by signing a three-year contract, i.e. until the end of 2024. Luca Marini confirmed and Marco made his debut Bezzecchi, both will continue to defend the team colors in 2023.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s the neverending story, before they said we should have the Yamahas in 2023, now it’s been postponed to 2024,” said team director Alessio “Uccio” Salucci to our GPOne colleagues. Valentino’s friend and team boss was surprised by the FIM President’s statements. “I don’t know why Viegas dropped this bomb, it’s a bit strange because we don’t know anything about it either. We have a three-year contract with Ducati that expires at the end of 2024 and with options to renew for another season,” Uccio explains.

“We will undoubtedly respect the agreement we signed, then we’ll see whether to continue in 2025 or not with Ducati. As I’ve always said, for us the important thing is to have competitive bikes”, continues the director of the VR46 team.

This statement confirms that Salucci’s thinking is generalized, i.e. at the moment Yamaha is not at the level of competitiveness required in MotoGP: “Personally I hope that Yamaha is a good bike, I can’t deny that we share our affection for Franco Morbidelli, a pilot of our Academy. But it is not a desire linked to the VR46 team”.

Although Valentino Rossi now has the right to the seats occupied by the VR46 in MotoGP, the real owner is Dorna, who ultimately decides the seats that are assigned according to sporting-economic parameters. It’s no secret that next year there will be eight Ducatis and two Yamahas on the starting grid, a situation that needs to be corrected and that we are trying to do with the utmost discretion, as Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis acknowledged in an interview with Motorsport.com.

“We’d like to have four Yamahas on the track again in 2024, that’s our wish,” said Jarvis without naming names but assuring that we were in discussion stages on the subject. “Now we have to see if we can overcome the obstacles that arise.” One of these is none other than the year of the contract that remains with Ducati and the VR46, as well as the competitiveness of the M1.

“I don’t know how this rumor came about, but if there’s something certain it’s better that they tell us too,” joked Uccio. “Seriously speaking, we get on well with Ducati, the bikes are fast and both Marini and Bezzecchi are very happy, so let’s continue with them,” assured Rossi’s right-hand man.

Furthermore, in the paddock, it seems that some changes could be announced in view of next season in structural terms: “There will be some innovations, we are growing and the correct thing is to change something in terms of internal organization. We are having many meetings together with Valentino and at the beginning of next year we will communicate what and how we will change”.