It was one of the less secret news of these last few weeks, but the rumors that were chasing each other were still missing confirmation: today all doubts (if there ever were any) have been dispelled because the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team has made official the hiring of Franco Morbidelli for the 2025 season. The contract will be 1+1, therefore it will be for next year with an option for 2026.

The Roman rider, riding for the Pramac team this year, will continue to race aboard the GP24 next year, leaving Paolo Campinoti’s team after one season to stay in the Ducati orbit. Pramac, in fact, will become a factory-supported Yamaha and Morbidelli, who is starting to feel comfortable aboard the Desmosedici, will be able to continue working on it next year.

It is a “closing of a circle”, as Uccio told us some time ago in an interview. Morbidelli was in fact the first rider of the VR46 Racing Academy, and, from the beginning, here is the Italian-Brazilian arriving in Valentino Rossi’s formation in the premier class. The Roman will replace Marco Bezzecchi, who will move to Aprilia next year, and will join Fabio Di Giannantonio, whose renewal was announced last week.

Say has signed a contract with the factory and will have the only updated model in addition to the factory team’s. Ducati, in fact, goes from four to three official bikes next year and the chosen one was Fabio, with VR46 moving to cover the role that has been Pramac’s until now. Morbidelli instead will continue with the GP24, a bike he is also using this year.

“What a beautiful story, I am very happy with this signing with the VR46 Racing Team. I will definitely feel at home here, I really want to do well and repay, with good results, this trust both for myself and for those who work in the team. I want to return to rejoice with the whole group. A heartfelt thanks to the entire VR46 Riders Academy and to my management. Vale, Carlo, Uccio, Albi and Gianluca. Friends, but also key figures in the VR46 reality. I can’t wait to start this new adventure together”, says Franco Morbidelli.

Alessio “Uccio” Salucci, Team Director, echoes this sentiment: “I am really happy to be able to confirm that Franco will race with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in 2025. Franco was the first rider to join the VR46 Riders Academy, we have known him for many years, we have seen him grow on the streets of Tavullia and today, with great satisfaction, we can say that he will join the team starting next season. He is a rider of great talent, we can’t wait to welcome him and let him experience the family and home atmosphere that distinguishes us. He will continue to race on a Ducati, specifically a Desmosedici GP24, and we are sure he will be able to fight with the strongest group. Once again, I can only thank Ducati for the total support both in human and technical terms and all our partners, Pertamina Lubricants above all, who support this incredible project”.