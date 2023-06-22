Maverick Vinales joined Yamaha in 2017 and remained there until mid-2021, taking eight of his nine MotoGP victories with the team. With his results collapsing after winning the first round of the 2021 season in Qatar, the relationship between Vinales and Yamaha irreparably deteriorated at the time of the Dutch GP, in which he was on pole and finished in second place.

On the Monday following the Assen race, Yamaha announced it had agreed to part ways with Vinales a year earlier than stipulated in his contract, before he was sacked after being caught deliberately attempting to damage his bike’s engine in the GP. of Styria.

The 2023 season was difficult for Yamaha, and Vinales noted that the complaints he made about the bike in 2021 are the same as Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli now. “I really think time will tell why I left,” Vinales said on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Dutch GP.

“I think many riders are complaining now, like I complained three years ago. But in any case, I was behind the Yamaha in Germany and they were in trouble. Maybe they’ll arrive here at Assen and be in front, I don’t know. But at the Sachsenring they worked hard.”

Vinales is tenth in the standings, four points behind Quartararo, after conquering Aprilia’s only podium of the season in Portugal with second place. The Aprilia rider’s weekend in Germany was interrupted by a double zero, with his retirement on Sunday due to an engine failure.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Vinales says it was “lucky” as he revealed performance issues that have been plaguing him since the Italian GP and which have puzzled both him and Aprilia. “I think we were very lucky at Sachsenring because we broke the engine,” he added.

“We analyzed the engine thoroughly and we understood that there was a problem. I raced all weekend with engine problems and for us it was very strange: at Sachsenring we weren’t close enough, because usually our potential is very “High. I started FP1 in the top five, so we didn’t get it right, but now we get it, so at least we came to Assen with that knowledge. We tried a lot of things to try and understand and the problem was one thing.

“It’s always very important to understand where the problem was and in the end we have to believe in our data. We know we are strong with a bike with a certain setting and with a certain power. So, if something goes wrong, we have to analyze thoroughly before the We arrived very late, because I think the Sachsenring was an excellent opportunity to finish in the top five”, concludes Vinales.