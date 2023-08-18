Only 0.44 thousandths separated Maverick Vinales from the lead on Friday’s free practice of the Austrian Grand Prix. On a historically complicated track for the RS-GP, both factory standard bearers achieved direct access to Q2, with the rider from Roses ready to challenge the primacy of Marco Bezzecchi, leader of the day. Aprilia’s progress was already seen at Silverstone, but the Red Bull Ring seems to be confirming it and the times are proof of that.

A year later, Vinales’ confidence astride his bike has improved visibly and this translates into constant results which lead us to think that the work done inside the garage is now about to bear fruit: “I think that understanding what we need made more of a difference than bringing something. Now we have a slightly different setup than we had at the beginning of the year and it’s helping me a lot in some points of the track. I feel the bike is more mine and this is reflected in the times. It’s more a matter of different weight distribution and this made me gain more confidence.”

All that’s missing now is success, which Maverick doesn’t feel too far away from: “The feeling is that we’re improving, we’ll be prepared for when we have the opportunity to win. You have to keep your feet on the ground, this track is very difficult, it’s not easy for us, but the sensations we had are very good”.

“Nothing is missing for victory!”, the Catalan says. “It rained at Silverstone, but if it had been dry it would have been another story! Hopefully tomorrow. But the important thing is to always be there every week. With this we build what we want to do. When we closed Silverstone we said to prepare Austria well. We did a good job today, we must be happy and in my opinion we must continue with this attitude which in my opinion is very good because we always try to do our best every day”.

The second part of the championship seems to have started off on the right foot and Vinales appears very serene: “I think this second half of the season will go very well. It started out great and will get even better, so I am convinced that we will do a good job until the end of the year. It’s all about details, I don’t know if they’ll bring something new to the Misano tests, but we’ve already found the bike that works”.

“I feel very good, the Sachsenring was a very important moment for us, because there we understood our needs. We suffer a bit under braking, the bike wasn’t constant at the rear and this bothered me a lot. We’ve fixed this issue and it looks like we’ve gone one step further. This is a very interesting figure, but we still have to improve”, continues the Aprilia standard bearer.

But what is the secret of these steps forward if the Noale-based company hasn’t brought such sensational innovations? Vinales has clear ideas: “I think it was a compromise between my riding and the bike, I too have improved. I can be much more precise and that makes me much faster because you know where to put the wheels, time is another. We’re not at the top yet, but we’re getting there.”

Aprilia’s tip is undoubtedly Aleix Espargaro, winner of the last race at Silverstone. The Spaniard’s result is motivating for Vinales, who is now aiming for the big prize: “Does Aleix’s win give me a boost? Well, oh my… I wish I was the one to win. But this gives an idea of ​​how much potential there is to develop. This makes me happy and calm, because I know how far we can go together. I’m also very happy to have done all this with Aprilia, helping it to become like this was very nice for me”.