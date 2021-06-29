Divorce between Maverick Viñales and Yamaha was a bolt from the blue, in the sense that the first indiscretion came out over the weekend and already on Monday everything was made official with a farewell announcement. The speed of the break suggests that the pilot’s decision was sudden in his final communication but considered for months, since there was no room to go back.

His father Angel also commented on the divorce with Yamaha: “It’s a consensual breakup. At first Yamaha didn’t want to. Lin Jarvis cried, he didn’t believe it. The M1 is good for Lorenzo or Quartararo. Maverick needs a stiffer bike, because he’s like Marquez. That bike has a limit and it won’t let you cross it. They didn’t know how to give him what he wanted and he didn’t know how to ride that bike 100%. This divorce is a combination of several factors“, He told ad AS. “Maverick leaves because he’s not happy like that. He went back to his family, with his little girl, and he came back happy, realizing that, however, he did not feel these sensations in Yamaha. The media attacked him, saying he was the problem: there comes a time when he explodes and says enough. Maverick is not leaving because the bike is evil, but because Yamaha didn’t give him the right bike for him and he wasn’t able to adapt to the bike that Yamaha had. He told them he trusts the bike, but doesn’t know what’s wrong with its handling“.

“On the podium in Assen he was angry about the clutch failure at the start. Something always happens to him and he knew he had the potential to be faster than Fabio and win the race. Yamaha tried to hold him back. My son said the problem wasn’t staying, but having fun. And he didn’t have fun with Yamaha. Maverick has now found stability in the house. He became more mature and the birth of the baby made him think that it cannot be that he is so happy in one place and in the other he suffers.“, Concluded Angel Viñales