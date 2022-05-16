For the Aprilia rider, the French Grand Prix was another step forward in adapting to the 2022 RS-GP, and was positive for the weekend of work and for tenth place in Sunday’s race.

“I think it was an interesting and positive race for us, we gathered a lot of useful information in view of Mugello. We are close to making a leap, so we have to keep pushing and with a lot of motivation,” said Maverick Viñales in a conversation with Motorsport .com.

One of Maverick’s problems with the Aprilia is that he doesn’t feel it is his, he still doesn’t feel comfortable with the bike.

“Every time I feel better and better, I think we still have to make some ergonomic changes to the bike, because I’m still a bit uncomfortable, but gradually I feel better. Every race I take a step forward.”

After many years of driving on the Yamaha, which has an inline four-cylinder engine, Maverick is convinced that he will eventually find a key to driving the Aprilia with its V-four.

“I think my riding style will eventually adapt to this type of bike, but we will need time and, above all, to understand how to do with this type of bike, to make it do what I need. It will take some time. time, but once I get it I’ll be fast. “

It was Suzuki that brought Vinales to the premier class in 2015 and the Spaniard was also the first to take a win in the new round of the Hamamatsu manufacturer. For him the release of the Japanese manufacturer at the end of the year was an unexpected bomb.

“It’s a difficult move to evaluate, I think it’s a decision that comes from above, not from the MotoGP team. It saddens me a lot because I know all the Suzuki guys present at the races very well and, when news like this arrives, it’s hard to stay. motivated. I know them well, they all have families and they will lose their jobs, so it’s complicated. It’s very sad and it’s a very strange decision for anyone in this world. “

A choice that will also shake the drivers market, with Maverick seeing his contract with Aprilia expire at the end of the year.

“For me it changes little, I’m fine where I am and I want to improve, the bike can be very good, it can have a lot of potential and little by little it is showing itself. I want to continue with this project because, honestly, I like the bike, I like the bike. team and the way we are dealing with everything. I will push for this project. “

These words contrast with some persistent rumors that Maverick has already made the decision to retire at the end of the season, to leave the World Cup and to focus on the family, which is now the center of his life.

“Honestly, I am calm and I have time. Every year I feel better, more prepared and physically in better shape. I know it will be a process of adapting to a completely new bike, after nine years on two very different Japanese bikes, so it will take some time. time”.

“I’ve been riding this new seven-race bike and in some sessions I’ve even been in the lead. This means that once I find the automatisms in my head, it will be able to do things that I haven’t been able to do so far. I look forward “.

So let’s say that retirement is not in Maverick’s mind: “Absolutely not (laughs). I have an immense desire to eat everything”, concluded the Costa Brava boy.