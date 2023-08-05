Among the protagonists of the Sprint Race of the British GP there is also Maverick Vinales, who conquered a good third place finishing behind Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi, absolute rulers of the short race on Saturday.

After the bad accident on Friday in free practice, where he was unwillingly the victim of a high side hitting his back, today it was a question of putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. Apart from the crash, the Spaniard had already explained yesterday that he felt at ease with the bike, with the potential of the RS-GP on the medium- and high-speed corners of Silverstone also shown by his teammate, who ended Friday with the best time ever.

In the morning the rain hadn’t turned out to be Aprilia’s friend, but Vinales explained that he was also unlucky with the yellow flags, which penalized him on the flying lap. In the afternoon sprint, on a track that gradually dried out, improving grip, Vinales showed excellent pace again, right from the very first stages of the race. In fact, starting from the eighth spot, it was essential to be able to find the rhythm immediately so as not to miss out on the possibility of aiming for the podium.

Maverick Vinales started from the eighth spot after a qualifying held in complex wet conditions Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

During the interviews, the Spaniard explained that he worked hard during the summer break to improve both his starts and his aggressiveness during the first laps of the race. Furthermore, Vinales confirmed that he immediately found the necessary feeling to push on the bike, thus being able to impose a pace useful for attacking and overtaking his opponents.

“We completed this work together with Aprilia, working above all on the clutch. In the first laps, I worked with some of my colleagues, we tried to do some races and the situation is more or less similar, you have to ride and fight. This helped me a lot, so I’m happy to have made progress from this point of view as well”, explained the number 12 to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

In fact, at the end of the first lap he managed to climb back up to sixth position, which then turned into third place five laps from the checkered flag thanks to overtaking Jorge Martin and Jack Miller, with the latter suffering from a tire crisis.

Maverick Vinales after the Sprint with Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Taking advantage of the duel between the KTM Australian and his teammate Aleix Espargarò behind him, the Spaniard of Aprilia was able to build a safety margin of a few seconds, useful for cementing the third step of the podium. Although Vinales was then unable to attack the leading duo, thanks to the fact that he had used the tires too much in the initial stages to give life to his comeback, the Italian manufacturer’s standard-bearer said he was very satisfied with today’s result.

“Fantastic feeling honestly. I’m really happy, I had so much fun. We were a little unlucky this morning, I got a lot of yellow flags in qualifying, but I felt that I had good pace, I felt that the bike was working well. I’m also happy because yesterday I had a bad fall on my back and today I was in a bit of pain, so I can’t help but be satisfied. The work we did during the summer break paid off, I enjoyed it. Congratulations to the team who are working in a fantastic way,” Vinales said during the interviews.

As already mentioned at the end of free practice, on a track like Silverstone the secret lies above all in being able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, because this week there is great faith in the potential of the RS-GP: “We know that, if we manage to get the most out of our bike, we are capable of doing great things. Behind the scenes we worked a lot with the team on the starts and on the pace in the first laps. I think we are stronger than before, but the work we did this summer went in this direction, trying to be more aggressive, overtaking sooner. I missed that.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We know that we’ve always been fast in the wet, it was just a matter of time and putting together the right feeling. Today we took a big step forward,” added the Spaniard.

The hope is that the bike will be able to give the same sensations even in the dry. Looking at the data from Friday, Vinales believes he has an excellent chance of being able to collect a good result even over the long distance in Sunday’s race: “We think so. Yesterday I found a quite good pace, I did 59 laps and that pace is enough to fight up front. For us, the important thing is to stay focused, to be able to get 100% out of the bike, to keep pushing head-on as we are doing. Then the result will come, we must continue to believe in it and trust that we can do it”.