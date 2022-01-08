“I only want to speak well of them, I have nothing bad to say. The bike is at a great level and I’ve always said it was fantastic. But we didn’t know why we couldn’t make it work, sometimes I was unbeatable and other times last. I was going crazy“: Honestly Maverick Vinales thus summed up his experience in Yamaha, with the ups and downs that characterized four years of living together, which were even more accentuated in the internal comparison with Fabio Quartararo, who later became world champion. The paths of the Spaniard and the Japanese team thus separated and Vinales has chosen to accept the challenge of Aprilia, with the ambition of ‘sewing’ around the team and creating a more familiar and warm environment than in the past.

“Winning is good, but I want to try something more. I want to feel a team around me, which is why I moved“, He told in an interview granted to the British of The Race, confiding:”I wanted that atmosphere and that passion. An Italian team is different from a Japanese one. I loved the Japanese team, but I needed a little more warmth around me, more support on and off the bike “. Vinales then explained the reason for the “yes” in Noale: “Aleix was important for my relocation, because we have a good relationship and talk often during travels. But what made me decide was the atmosphere and the passion. I want to bring the team to the top, it’s something that motivates me a lot. I want to do something special, not what others do “. concluded the 26 year old from Figueres.