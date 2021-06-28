“It is with sadness that we will say goodbye to Maverick at the end of the year.” Thus begins Lin Jarvis in the official statement that sanctioned the end of the relationship between Vinales and Yamaha at the end of 2021, one year earlier than the two-year renewal signed at the beginning of 2020 and valid until the end of 2022.

MotoGP | Official: Vinales and Yamaha separate at the end of 2021

“We are in the middle of our fifth season together and over the years we reached a lot of highs but also had to manage a lot of lows – continued Jarvis – after the German GP, ​​which was the most difficult weekend of our partnership, we had important discussions in Assen and came to the conclusion that it would be in the interest of both sides to take different paths in the future. Yamaha will make every effort, as we have always done, to give full support to Maverick and finish this season in the best possible way ”.

MotoGP | Vinales: “I wonder why Yamaha renewed with me”

Vinales in fact placed the emphasis on the fact that at Yamaha he is not in a position to express his full potential, a thesis that Lin Jarvis obviously does not agree with because it would be paradoxical for Yamaha not to fully support a rider from the factory team. In any case, a troubled relationship as Jarvis pointed out is close to coming to an end. In the second half of the season, Vinales will be able to run more free on a psychological level and could paradoxically express more consistently a more constant performance without those “lows” that led Maverick and Yamaha to seek new solutions without waiting for 2023.