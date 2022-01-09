What happened to Maverick Vinales in 2021 it was certainly surprising, especially after the Spaniard’s good victory in the opening race in Losail. The relationship with Yamaha has gradually crumbled, with the Spaniard losing the pleasure of racing race after race, showing truly unusual ups and downs in MotoGP, for example finishing last at the Sachsenring and scoring pole position and second place finish line just a week later in Assen. What happened then in Misano, with Yamaha accusing the Spanish rider of having carried out irregular actions on the bike. First the suspension and then the consensual termination of the contract, which bound him to Iwata until the end of 2022, marked the end of a relationship that had continued for four seasons.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the past, because it is clear that I made a mistake in leaving Suzuki“, Admitted the 26-year-old from Figueres to the head The Race, sspecifying the reasons that led him to leave the team of his MotoGP debut: “We had a really good team, but the Yamaha was a winning bike and I chose that path. And these decisions have now led me to a place where I am very happy. I return to the races again excited, first arrived without the right energy. I rediscovered the motivation and passion for the bike, and this is the fuel that gives you the energy to continue. I think I still have a lot to give “, concluded Vinales in reference to his partnership with Aprilia.