Maverick Vinales completed the final lap of the British GP just like the first, in fifth place. Awarded the bronze medal in the Sprint the day before, the Spaniard was hoping for a better result, especially as he saw his teammate win and give Aprilia their first victory of the season, but he was unable to join the fight during the last decisive laps.

Just before half-time, Vinales overtook Brad Binder, conquering a place on the provisional podium. At that point he was 1″2 from Aleix Espargaró, who preceded him, and only a second and a half from the leader Pecco Bagnaia. However, this gap was destined to disappear soon: while Vinales slowed down much less than the first two when the rain, a compact group suddenly found itself fighting for victory.

Six laps from the checkered flag, the #12 went on the attack and overtook his teammate. But his status as a contender for victory vanished after a few corners, when he was passed one after the other by Espargaró and Binder. As the battle between the three rivals intensified, Vinales was unable to keep up. Not only did the victory elude him, but he was also easy prey for Miguel Oliveira, irresistible in these conditions and author of a great comeback.

What was he missing to finish on the podium? “Nothing,” said Vinales, who finished in fifth place, two seconds behind the winner. “Maybe I attacked too much in the middle of the race. I closed the gap with the leaders and then ran out of tyres, so I held on until the end,” he explained.

The Spaniard could only regret a small accident on the third lap. “Alex (Marquez) passed Jack (Miller), I braked and got caught in Alex’s slipstream, so the only option for me was to pass between them,” he said. “Unfortunately, Jack had to widen his line. It’s not something I would have normally done. If I hadn’t had anyone in front, I could have stopped the bike, but I kept going very fast, so the only way not to let anyone crash was to pass in the middle of”.

“It also cost me a lot of time, I lost three seconds in that moment,” he said, perhaps overstating it. “After that, I had to recover those three seconds for the whole race and in the end, with a good pace, I was able to recover well”.

At the end of the course, Maverick Viñales lost contact with the four premiers.

Asking him if he could have won without that mistake, he added: “It’s always hard to say, but it’s clear that I could have fought in the lead,” he said. “When it started to rain, the tires might have cooled down a bit and the harder left side might have been destroyed. I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look. In any case, I couldn’t do anything at the end of the race.” .

“On the other hand, I’m happy that in the middle of the race, when conditions were normal, I made up for my deficit and was strong enough. My mentality was to keep my pace and pass Aleix and Pecco as fast as possible “, underlined the Spanish rider, hoping to keep the positive aspects of the weekend.

“Mentally I’m attacking, and that’s great. In another era I would have been calmer, I would have waited for more laps. Not now, I’m trying to push and have to overtake. I was unlucky,” he said of the incident in which he wasted time. And he promised: “I try to do my best, every session and every lap.”

“Frankly, I’m very happy for Aprilia. We worked well throughout the weekend and it was a very positive weekend for us too. We’ll continue to work, as always,” he added. “For me it was the best weekend of the season. It’s only in qualifying that we have to make progress, but it was very strange, with a lot of rain. It’s the weekend where we’ve been strongest so far. We have to remain cautious, because our bike it’s always very good at this circuit. We have to remain cautious, patient, calm and return to Austria with this mentality.”