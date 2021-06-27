“Chance that I stay? Honestly, I can’t give an answer, what is clear is that here I can’t express my full potential ”. Maverick Vinales he is now a rider with both feet out the door from Yamaha. The Spaniard seemed destined to leave the Iwata house already at the end of 2020, a season in which the two-year renewal signed at the beginning of 2018 would have expired, but instead at the beginning of 2020 the renewal of Vinales combined with the promotion of Fabio Quartararo has displaced everyone, Valentino Rossi including found himself forced to move to the Petronas facility for 2021.

MotoGP | Vinales: “I’ve been thinking about leaving Yamaha since the beginning of the year”

Vinales and Yamaha have agreed on a two-year validity for 2021 and 2022, but will be resolved prematurely. The ex-Suzuki rider is destined for Aprilia because he evidently no longer feels at the center of the project within Yamaha, or at least not placed by the parent company in a position to express his potential to 100%: “At the point where I am right now I wonder why Yamaha decided to renew my contract – his outburst in the press conference after the Dutch Grand Prix ended in second position behind box mate Fabio Quartararo- I can only say thank you for the opportunities. I have a very good relationship with the men at Yamaha in Japan, they instill great enthusiasm and encouragement. They always have a smile for me and that’s the most important thing ”.

MotoGP | Rivola (Aprilia) does not deny the rumors about Vinales

Smiles that obviously do not give him Massimo Meregalli and Lin Jarvis, who are entrusted with the management of the official team of the Iwata house in MotoGP. The relationship between Vinales and Yamaha’s management on the track has deteriorated to the breaking point, with the words spoken in Germany by Maverick “I’m not a test driver” which can now be read as the first signs of a divorce that in light of the contracts signed at the beginning of 2020 and valid until 2022 it was impossible to predict.